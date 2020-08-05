The Ellensburg Pickleball Club (EPiC) is breaking ground at West Ellensburg Park.
After a delay in fundraising due to the coronavirus pandemic, EPiC began the process of converting a deteriorated, unused tennis court into four pickleball courts on Aug. 1.
The initial work last weekend involved preparing the extensively cracked asphalt surface for resurfacing, with Central Paving applying a new asphalt overlay, which was completed on Tuesday.
Last fall, EPiC received permission for the project, in addition to a $7,610 matching grant through the city of Ellensburg’s 2020 Parks Partnership Program last fall.
EPiC member and area’s USA pickleball ambassador, Darla Hill Sautter, estimated EPiC has roughly 100 players in the county, and group participants had been traveling to Cle Elum, Yakima and Wenatchee to play. The city of Ellensburg parks and recreation department painted lines for three courts on the sport court at Mountain View Park in June of 2019, but it wasn’t an ideal location. According to Sautter, this was due to the lack of windbreak, one court having an east to west orientation, the space having other uses in addition to pickleball, and having to set up and take down the nets every time someone wanted to play.
Rusty Gigstead, project manager for the construction of the new courts and EPiC member, suggested the idea of the building courts at West Ellensburg Park. He based construction similar to the eight courts forged at Franklin Park by the Yakima Pickleball Club in July of 2019.
EPiC will provide most of the construction labor, but needs additional finances for materials and contracted service. Through GoFundMe, the group has raised $8,397 of its $12,000 goal.
“I am very happy to see a facility dedicated to Pickleball being created in Ellensburg,” Gigstead said. “The participation in the sport is really growing. I also love that an existing facility is being resurrected. It truly is a community project. A partnership with the city of Ellensburg, local businesses, and citizens. This should be a facility that benefits all ages and the community. It is an example of what can be done to improve our parks and recreation options when we work together.”
To donate to the project, deposits can be made to the Ellensburg Pickleball Club savings account at WSECU on University Way or online at GoFundMe.com (searching for “EPiC Pickleball Courts Ellensburg.”)