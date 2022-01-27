The Bulldog basketball boys’ five-game win streak snapped Thursday in Prosser.
Senior guard Kolbe Phillips, 6-foot-2-inch senior power forward Kaiden Rivera and 6-foot senior power forward AJ Gonzales scored 17, 16 and 12 respective points as the Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Mustangs broke a two-game skid with a 24-11 fourth-quarter run in a 66-54 upset.
Cade Gibson’s 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal helped Ellensburg (9-5 overall, 5-3 CWAC) lead 43-42 through three, and 6-foot-11-inch junior forward Gavin Marrs nearly pulled off a double-double (10 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block) in his return from a lower back stress fracture suffered in April 2021.
Prosser (7-9, 4-4), however, sank seven 3-pointers to the Bulldogs’ five and made 12 free throws in the fourth and 17 of 20 in all where the Bulldogs went 3-for-5.
Gibson leads the CWAC with 2.92 3-pointers per game through Tuesday, and JT Fenz is the free throw percentage leader (94.1, 32-of-34) where Emmett Fenz (92.1, 35-of-38) is second and Gibson (81.1, 30-of-37) is fourth behind Prosser freshman point guard Koby McClure (81.9, 22-of-27).
The Bulldogs, two games behind No. 8 Grandview (13-4, 8-1) and a game ahead of No. 25 Selah (8-7, 4-3) in the CWAC race with four regular-season games left where the Greyhounds are scheduled for three and the Vikings have five, outscore opponents by a conference-high average of 9.5 points (67.8-58.3) per game where Othello puts in 52.1 and gives up 61.2.