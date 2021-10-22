Support Local Journalism


The 17th-ranked Bulldogs couldn’t get on the board in search of their second win in a row Friday at No. 20 Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello.

The Huskies sealed a 28-0 home win.

Ellensburg (3-4 overall, 2-2 CWAC) suffered its second shutout of the season after being held scoreless by Class 1A fourth-ranked Royal in its home opener Sept. 3, but has nevertheless taken nine of their last 15 meetings with Othello (5-3, 4-2) since 2006.

Next for the Bulldogs is their regular-season home finale against No. 25 East Valley, which Ellensburg beat 12-0 at home March 5, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

