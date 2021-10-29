Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bulldogs have East Valley’s number, and they pressed it like a team trying to qualify for one of 16 state playoff seeds with two regular-season games left on Senior Night Friday at Andreotti Field.

The Ellensburg High School football team finished the visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Red Devils 28-6 in a 35-degree wind chill for their fourth head-to-head win in a row.

Ellensburg (4-4 overall, 3-2 CWAC) also enjoyed its second triumph over East Valley (1-8 overall, 1-5) this year after shutting out the Red Devils 12-0 March 5 on the same field.

Ryker Fortier opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run and, after the two-point pass failed, the Bulldogs led 6-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter.

Logan Stolen ran three yards for a touchdown, the extra point missed and Ellensburg jumped out 12-0 at 3:51 in the opening stanza.

Fortier ran five yards for his second end zone trip and converted a two-point run for a 20-0 lead with 10:10 to halftime.

Caleb Menzel blocked a punt at the East Valley 14, the Bulldogs recovered and Stolen finished with a three-yard touchdown run which, paired with Joe Bugni’s two-point dash, put Ellensburg ahead 28-0 with 7:51 to intermission.

Red Devils junior quarterback Garin Gurtler’s one-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Teegan Hooper in the right of the end zone on 4th-and-goal broke the shutout, though the point-after hit the right upright and missed, with 5:42 left in the evening.

The Bulldogs held East Valley to four first downs, 2-for-13 on third downs, 1-for-3 on fourth-down attempts and a negative rushing yard in 106 yards of offense.

Fortier completed 17 of 23 passes for 131 yards and an interception and rushed 13 times for 83 yards, and Darius Andaya caught five passes for 53 yards and intercepted a Gurtler pass.

Menzel sacked Gurtler once and tied Stolen and Weston Hanson with three tackles.

Next for the Bulldogs is their CWAC regular-season finale at Grandview, which was rescheduled from Oct. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ellensburg beat the visiting Greyhounds 22-14 March 19.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.