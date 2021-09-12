Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Football Championship Subdivision No. 8 Eastern Washington University Eagles scored as they pleased against Central Washington University Saturday.

CWU's Rashaad Boddie rushed for a one-yard fourth-quarter touchdown after Cameron McKinney did the same in the first, but Eastern Washington flew off with a 63-14 win at Roos Field in Cheney.

Redshirt senior quarterback Eric Barriere completed 20 of 31 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (2-0 overall) exploded with 28 second-quarter points and 645 yards of total offense. Redshirt senior Dennis Merritt and freshman Justice Jackson rushed for 120 and 100 respective yards.

Boddie and McKinney finished with 52 and 20 respective yards on the ground as Central (1-1) gained 234 yards in all.

Zach Matlock completed five of eight passes for 48 yards and an interception for the Wildcats, and Tony Archie led Central receivers with 48 yards on a pair of catches.

Jahleel Breland led his defense with 11 tackles, and Matt Wiltanen and Donte Hamilton came up with nine each.

The Wildcats are scheduled to begin defense of their Greater Northwest Athletic Conference championship as they play at Simon Fraser (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

EASTERN WASHINGTON 63, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 14

Saturday at Roos Field, in Cheney

CWU 7 0 0 7 — 14

EWU 18 28 10 7 — 63

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

EWU Eric Berriere 6-yard run (Gunner Talkington 2-point run), 11:30

CWU Cameron McKinney 1-yard run (Patrick Hegarty PAT), 9:33

EWU Andrew Boston 16-yard run (Seth Harrison PAT), 7:14

EWU Harrison 35-yard field goal, 4:15

SECOND QUARTER

EWU Dennis Merritt 14-yard pass from Barriere (Harrison PAT), 13:44

EWU Dennis Merritt 4-yard run (Harrison PAT), 7:27

EWU Ty Graham 43-yard interception return (Harrison PAT), 5:47

EWU Conner Crist 0-yard pass from Barriere (Harrison PAT), 3:06

THIRD QUARTER

EWU Blake Gobel 15-yard pass from Barriere (Harrison PAT), 12:13

EWU Harrison 38-yard field goal, 1:34

FOURTH QUARTER

EWU Justice Jackson 2-yard run (Harrison PAT), 5:50

CWU Rashaad Boddie 1-yard run, :28

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.