QUINCY — Brewster had the height advantage and shot the lights out. Kittitas had a ferocious tenacity for three quarters.
But it was an early 18-point advantage for the Bears which the Coyotes couldn’t overcome that pushed Brewster to an 84-70 win over Kittitas for the WIAA District 5/6 championship in front of a boisterous crowd at Quincy High School.
Despite the loss 14th-ranked Kittitas still earned a bid to the state regionals this weekend by virtue of its EWAC league tournament championship the previous weekend. The Coyotes travel to Longview for a Saturday afternoon tip off versus 11th-ranked Wahkiakum.
Kittitas had virtually no answer for Brewster in the first eight minutes as the Bears jumped out to 7-0 and 14-5 advantages early in the contest. It was evident early on the Coyotes would have difficulties with the Bears’ height (the starting five ranged from 6-2 to 6-7) as well as the hot shooting from their opponent.
However, KHS head coach Chet Weekes didn’t fall back on the height differential as an excuse, it was more execution.
“We came out so flat in the first quarter, we didn’t do things great,” he said. “But once we figured it out, it was a 20-point game and we’d chip away and they’d go back up. It’s just learning not to take plays off and start off with a fire.”
Down 28-10 after one, Kittitas’ defense helped cool off the Brewster offense, as KHS initially held the Bears to minimal scoring opportunities, however the ‘Yotes (14-10) couldn’t fully capitalize on the momentum shift with offense of their own. Fourth-ranked Brewster (21-2) had difficulty staying out of foul problems — Kittitas found itself at the line plenty from getting fouled while attacking the basket — but the Coyotes couldn’t cut the disadvantage to single digits, instead watching the Bears push their lead to 20, 47-27, going into the locker room for halftime.
Brewster opened the second half much like it did in the first quarter, shooting well and holding Kittitas at bay. Kittitas found its stride, with Justin Hudson hitting for eight straight points on an 8-2 run, however, the BHS lead was significant enough that the run barely cut into a 20-plus point lead and made it 53-35 in favor of the Bears with 4:35 to play in the third. Brewster responded by trading bucket-for-bucket with Kittitas and went into the final stanza up 19, 65-46.
Kittitas clearly wasn’t backing down as the Coyotes cut into the lead, 70-56 with 5:40 to play. Brewster then scored on two straight possessions, forcing Kittitas to burn a timeout to regroup. Despite three Brewster starters playing with four fouls for most of the fourth quarter, the Bears defense didn’t waiver.
Kittitas was led by Hudson’s game-high 32 points. Blake Catlin had 18 and Josh Rosbach finished with 10.
Five Bears shooters ended in double figures, led by the 22 from Cade Gebbers. Corey Jarrell and Connor Ashworth both had 14. While official statistics weren’t available, the Bears unofficially shot better than 50 percent from the floor.
“They’re probably one of the best shooting teams in the state,” Weekes said.
But there were positives in the loss. The Coyotes went basket for basket with the Bears after the first quarter, outscoring them by four points. It wasn’t enough to overcome the huge opening-period deficit.
“We kept competing. When we slow down and play our basketball our offense works,” Weekes said. “Just keep chipping away and playing our basketball. Our team’s a good team, but they haven’t been in an atmosphere like that before.”