LONGVIEW — In a season that started with plenty of questions and doubters in regards to success, the Kittitas High School Coyote boys basketball team found itself in a state regional contest, one win away from a fourth-straight return trip to the state tournament in Spokane.
However, the Coyotes ran into tall, stubborn Mules from Wahkiakum as the 11th-ranked WHS squad ended 14th-ranked Kittitas’ season with a 58-43 decision at Mark Morris High School Saturday night.
Rebounds are key in any basketball contest and it was quickly apparent Kittitas would struggle with not only the statistic, but defending against the tall, quick Wahkiakum opponent. The Mules three times in the first quarter brought down offensive boards to score six second-chance points. It was a story line that would write itself numerous times before the final buzzer.
“We just needed a little more effort. We’ve got to get those rebounds down,” KHS head coach Chet Weekes said. “We just got down in the first quarter again. It’s tough to get out of those holes.”
Kittitas (14-11) jumped to a 4-2 early advantage after two quick scores by seniors Justin Hudson and Jaymeson Walters. But Wahkiakum caught fire, specifically Jake Leitz and Brodie Avalon, who led an 11-0 run to blow the game wide open with a 13-4 cushion with 2:35 to play in the first. Hudson’s 3-pointer stopped the bleeding a bit, but the ‘Yotes went into the second quarter down eight, 15-7.
While Wahkiakum added a nominal cushion to its lead in the second quarter — just two points — the bigger story focused on stopping any form of momentum for Kittitas. Every time the Coyotes would string together a good possession or two, WHS answered. Walters scored early in the second, but Brody Carlson answered with a 3-pointer for WHS. Kittitas warmed up after a Dawson Byers perimeter shot to get back to within eight. However, both teams went scoreless for more than three minutes of play marred by turnovers and fouls. KHS went into the locker room down by 10, 28-18.
“The halftime talk was just getting them back to playing harder,” Weekes said.
The Mules came out of the locker room hot for the third quarter of play, quickly going on a 7-0 run early in the period only stopped with a Kittitas timeout to slow down the 35-20 game. Blake Catlin responded with two quick buckets to cut into the deficit, but WHS (16-10) pushed it to its largest lead of the game — 19 points — with a 45-26 score late in the third. Catlin again struck — this time on a baseline drive — but came down grabbing his head despite no foul being called. While Catlin was going through a concussion protocol off the court (he would pass and re-enter the game) Josh Rosbach kept the wind in the Kittitas sails with a 3-ball and Kittitas went into the fourth quarter down 14, 45-31.
Down by 16 early in the final quarter, Kittitas suffered cold shooting midway in the period before Hudson’s three with 4:22 to play. Kittitas made one last stand as Hudson (2) and Catlin combined for three 3-pointers, but it was too little too late.
Wahkiakum earned a trip to Wednesday’s opening round of the state tournament, playing sixth-ranked Lake Roosevelt.
Hudson finished with 14 points. Catlin had 11 and Walters ended with eight.
The loss completes the season for Kittitas. The Coyotes went on two different five-game winning streaks twice in 2020, including winning the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference for the fourth-straight time with a 62-60 win over White Swan.
“We weren’t expected to even be in this position. We weren’t expected to win a game,” Weekes said of the team that lost so much from its three-straight state championship teams. “We succeeded and exceeded a lot of people’s expectations. I think we answered the doubters. I think we did.”