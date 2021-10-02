OFF AND RUNNING: Boddie, Central Washington football will face No. 11 Midwestern State’s defense By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 2, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Rashaad Boddie (no, 26) runs out of the tunnel before the start of Central Washington University’s game against Angelo State last week at Tomlinson Stadium. Jake McNeal / Daily Record Rashaad Boddie (no, 26) prepares to take on an Angelo State defender during last week’s Central Washington University game at Tomlinson Stadium. Jake McNeal / Daily Record Central Washington University’s Rashaad Boddie (no, 26) runs away from an Angelo State defended during last week’s game at Tomlinson Stadium. Jake McNeal / Daily Record Central Washington University’s Rashaad Boddie runs through the Angelo State defense last Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium. Jake McNeal / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rashaad Boddie and the Central Washington University football team’s offense have a fine chance to get rolling against No. 11 Midwestern State.The 6-foot-1, 225-pound redshirt junior running back and the Wildcats are scheduled to welcome the Mustangs of Wichita Falls, Texas, in another first-time meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.“We’re definitely all-in, so I’m asking what can I do more for the team,” said Boddie, a sports management major. “I definitely see the skill set we can take advantage of. We’re all here, so we all have the same job and who wants it the most. I believe we are that team to do it.” Eager to stop Boddie are Midwestern State senior defensive ends Jaylon Abdul-Karim (6-foot-4, 220) and Melik Owens (6-foot-2, 225), who help Midwestern State (4-0 overall) hold offenses to an average of 175 rushing yards, 247 passing yards and 25 points per game.“They’ve got the most athletic defensive line we’ll see all year,” Central coach Chris Fisk said.Boddie rushes for an average of 145 yards for the Wildcats (2-2) in three appearances so far — 39% of Central’s four-game 373-offensive-yard average.“I’m definitely a power back, and I have to show it off with a lot of speed,” Boddie said. “Definitely all-around, and I can go through, run around or give a stiff-arm move here and there.”In fact, Boddie’s 24 points scored and Patrick Hegarty’s 27 (4 of 6 field goals with a long of 43) are 41 percent of the Wildcats’ scoring offense that puts up 31 points per game while the defense allows 29.“We’re a team that definitely doesn’t give up, and no team should,” Boddie said. “You have to respect the game on the both sides. We have another home advantage, and the better team wins up-front. Our offense is really great, and the defense has to play as a unit.”Boddie, a Clayton, N.C., native, reached the WIAA Class 4A state championship game as a senior at Skyline High School under head coach Mat Taylor, a 1999 Wildcat graduate, in Sammamish, where he holds school records in career rushing yards (3,334), season rushing yards (1,768), single-game rushing yards (255), career rushing touchdowns (46), longest touchdown run (96), career rushing attempts (472), season rushing attempts (267) and single-game rushing attempts (37), per Wildcats Athletics.He attended Division I Colorado State, which recruited him as part of the Class of 2016, for three years and transferred to Central because he knew former Wildcats offensive lineman Reggie Long (2014-17), also of Sammamish, and Long put him in contact with the football program.Boddie had never heard of Midwestern State, which has Lone Star Conference wins over No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce and No. 17 Angelo State (San Angelo, Texas) under its belt — though the Mustangs survived rival Eastern New Mexico 31-24 in overtime at home last weekend — until he got to Central. “They beat the team we faced last week, so moving on we have a chance to show ourselves,” Boddie said.Midwestern State senior quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole (6-foot-3, 215) completed 19 of 34 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions against Eastern New Mexico, and freshman running back Jalen March (5-foot-10, 190) turned 13 carries into 56 yards and a score.Midwestern State comes into Saturday’s affair averaging 271 passing yards, 138 rushing yards and 36 points per game.“Containing their quarterback and getting him out of his comfort zone in the pocket is going to be a key,” Fisk said.Senior wideout Kylan Harrison (6-foot-1, 190) caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and senior running back K’Vonte Jackson (5-foot-11, 180) took four catches for 92 yards and a score.Junior defensive back Joseph Connor (6-foot-3, 195) led Midwestern State with nine tackles, and Owens and junior linebacker Zack West (5-foot-10, 220) both made eight.In the Central passing game, JJ Lemming is 41-of-102 for five touchdowns, four interceptions and an average of 153 yards per game, and Tony Archie (10 catches, 199 yards and a touchdown) and Darius Morrison (six catches, 119 yards and two end zone trips) are his lead receivers.“JJ’s a pitcher for our baseball team, so I think of him like Randy Johnson: He’s got an unbelievable fastball but he needs to work on his changeup a little bit,” Fisk said. “Your quarterback is only as good as your offensive line plays, and they’re not playing up to par right now.”Jahleel Breland is the Wildcats’ lead tackler with nine per game, and Donte Hamilton is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after ringing up nine tackles — 3 1/2 for loss — two sacks, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery against Angelo State.Hamilton also leads the GNAC with four sacks and eight stops for loss as Central allows 159 rushing yards and 230 passing yards per contest.“I think it’s one of those games where our kids have an opportunity to put themselves on the map,” Fisk said. 