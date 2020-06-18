This is one of the first of many to come for Ellensburg High School freshman Olivia Anderson.
On Thursday, Anderson tweeted that she received an offer from the Division I Butler University women's basketball.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Butler University," she tweeted.
The 6-foot-4 Anderson played sparingly last season for the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team, often late in the fourth quarter.
But as the season progressed, Anderson's minutes increased and she played in most of the Bulldogs district playoff win over Toppenish, 71-52, contributing 11 points along with two blocks.
Then at the 2A state tournament at the SunDome in Yakima, Anderson scored 11 of her 17 points in the first six minutes in the opening round win over Liberty, 73-50.
“I think there’s a lot more that I have to show,” Anderson said last February. “I think that the more time I get, the more everyone will be able to see.”
Anderson handles the ball extremely well for her height and can hit the outside shot, too. But the Bulldogs want to continue developing her post game, which should be no problem.
EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said schools such as Washington State University, Yale University, Princeton University and the University of Portland have recently reached out for info and tape on Anderson.
“She’s slowly putting her game together," Whitney said before the state tournament. "Now I think once she gets stronger, it’s going to be real nice to have her next year.”
Indeed. The Bulldogs lost just one key starter in guard Brinley Hagemeier, who's signed with Central Washington University women's basketball, but freshman guard Rylee Leishman showed promise her first season. Anderson will be a key pillar going forward along with plenty of young talent around her.
Prep Girls Hoops recently released its national rankings for the 2023 class and Anderson checked in at No. 37 in the country.
Anderson currently plays select ball with the Northwest Blazers.
