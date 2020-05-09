The thought of playing high school football for Henry Foradory was never anything he pondered. But, when he planned to join the military and his friend Miguel Garcia pushing him to play, Foradory knew it could only benefit him physically for life beyond high school.
But how quickly plans change.
And how quickly he became enamored with the game.
“It didn’t even cross my mind,” Foradory said. “But something clicked, and I just love it.”
Two years ago, football wasn’t in his prospect. Now, Foradory, a senior at Kittitas High School, is continuing it beyond high school as he recently committed to Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif, a two-year community college that competes in the Orange Empire Conference and is part of the Southern California Football Association.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to get down there.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end had been in contact with the Saddleback’s defensive end coach Derrick Watkins for a few months after Foradory filled out a recruitment questionnaire along with attaching his film from Kittitas.
Saddleback College finished 9-2 last season and qualified for the Southern California playoffs, but was defeated in the regional round to the College of the Canyons, 58-53.
“I was watching some of their past games from the 2019 season and I really enjoyed their team,” Foradory said. “It’s almost like a dream come true that I’m actually going down there.”
Foradory said he originally wanted to find a school in Washington state but realized options were limited and didn’t want to enroll at an expensive private school, such as the NCAA Division III level.
But after two years, he wants to return to his home state.
“I just figured I go down there, just become a straight monster, come back up here,” Foradory said. “It’s my game plan.”
Foradory was both a defensive and offensive lineman, but then became strictly a nose tackle as a senior. He said the first season was arduous.
“That was some of the hardest exercise I’ve ever done in my life, if not the hardest,” he said. “… I still loved every second of it, and I love my team.”
Kittitas head coach Dusty Hutchinson had praise for Foradory’s work ethic.
“Not once did I ever hear him complain about an injury or anything like that,” Hutchinson said. “His work ethic is probably the biggest thing.”
Hutchinson also mentioned the time he put in the film room, too.
“He watched a lot of film,” Hutchinson said. “We can tell who watches film and who doesn’t type of deal off our Hudl (football app). Through the offseason, he was watching 10 or 15 minutes a day of film.”
Foradory said he hasn’t officially signed, but doesn’t “have any other intent to go anywhere else.”
It’s all still mesmerizing for Foradory.
“I didn’t even watch football until like two years ago,” he said.