Well over a year since making a run to the 2A Washington State quarterfinals, the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team won’t be able to improve on that run this year.
In fact, after starting in early May, the Bulldogs season will come to an end, win or lose, this Saturday against East Valley.
For Ellensburg’s underclassmen, lessons learned this season can be used for a hopeful state run next year, when it’s expected the WIAA and state leaders allow a postseason and full sports schedule this fall. For
EHS’ seniors, however, this is it.
“For the seniors, our state is league champs. That’s kind of how we’re viewing it,” senior forward Kami Hartrick said. “I think a goal is just to have fun, going out every single game, because you don’t know if it’s going to be your last. Giving it all every single game. We’ve had a chat with all the girls, if you can’t play for yourself, play for one of the seniors. It’s our last season.”
With just two games left to play, and Senior Night on Friday against Grandview, the Bulldogs will have that chance with a win in either game. With just one loss in league play, and the tiebreaker over contenders Prosser and East Valley, Ellensburg has already clinched at least a share of the CWAC title. One more win would win it outright, and what better night to do that, than this Friday in the seniors last home game.
“I’ve been playing for a while, it’ll definitely be the closing of a chapter,” senior post Kiadyn Whitney said. “But I’m excited to get to finish with the team I have, and the relationships I have with everyone. It’ll be really cool.”
And though this year’s seniors won’t have the opportunity to improve on a state run made last year, as they almost surely would have, getting to play this year at all was enough.
For Hartrick and fellow senior Isa Dimas, both also participated on the highly competitive and undefeated league champion girls soccer squad early this spring. When they were allowed to begin playing high school sports again, both made the most of it.
“I’m just really grateful to actually be able to play my senior year,” Dimas said. “I know in the fall, I was really bummed that we were being able to practice, and then we couldn’t practice, and then the thought of, what if we don’t get a season?
“But I don’t care how long it is, at least I’m playing and it’s a sport I have fun with my friends, it’s good.”
Hartrick, in particular, made the most of her final four months of high school, completing three full seasons of sports during every shortened season, bouncing from soccer to track, and finally to basketball.
Hartrick had already finished third in the state in shot put, and sixth in discus in 2019. It was likely Hartrick would have made state in every sport she participated in 2021 if they were taking place.
But that’s not keeping her, or any of the other seniors down.
“To make the most of it, you just have to be present, you have to soak it in, all in,” she said. “It’s all so fun, I wouldn’t change any of it.”
The four-year varsity player is coming off the bench for the Bulldogs’ hoops team this season, and is a much-needed boost of energy every time she takes the court. She leads the bench with 5.8 points per game, and is focusing on staying present in all of her experiences as her time at Ellensburg winds down.
“Every time you step on the court its super nice knowing it was able to happen,” Hartrick said. “Even though we have to wear masks, we’re overwhelmed and grateful that it all came together, even all of us seniors, we get to play with the juniors, and the sophomores, and the freshmen. It’s all so fun. We missed 14 months because of COVID, it was just great coming back. The first game back you could tell we all missed playing with each other and it was so fun.”
Fellow senior classmate and post teammate Whitney said over the many years they had played together, this year was particularly special because they got to finish off their playing careers together.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time, our relationship is on and off the court,” Whitney said. “We get along off the court, we joke with each other, we have fun. She’s just another member of my family, they all are. It’s really cool to see how good we’ve both done in this and all sports.”
Whitney is a multi-year starter for Ellensburg and her dad and head coach, Jeff Whitney. Being able to finish the season out and get closure with her fellow seniors, and her lifetime coach, has made the 2021 season memorable.
“It’s really cool, he’s been coaching me since I was young,” Kiadyn Whitney said. “I really love how he was able to coach me again. We both talk a lot about basketball, I’ve been in the gym since I was little and he was coaching. It’s cool that this is something we share.
“There are some days where it’s like, ‘oh my gosh, so much basketball,’ but I wouldn’t want any other coach.”
Providing a veteran presence in the starting lineup, Whitney also recognized the important contributions from Dimas, who doesn’t play consistent minutes but can always be heard from the bench.
Through all the ups and downs, of this season and every practice, Dimas has been a steadying force in her first varsity season at Ellensburg.
“She brings a piece to us that’s very positive,” Whitney said. “She’s very vocal on the bench, and when she gets in the game she’s really positive. It really helps us. It’s a reminder for everyone to be way more positive and it really helps our energy too. She cheers no matter what. It’s great having her here.”
Despite just one varsity basketball season, and a short one at that, Dimas feels she’s already part of the family.
“The difference in how connected they all are, it’s awesome,” Dimas said. “I feel like I can be myself around them. It’s just really nice to be really close. I think it’s important for really successful teams to be connected and really close together.”
Each and every one of the three Bulldog seniors has been key to that, bringing the team together and giving a real purpose for playing this season, despite the lack of a state tournament, or any postseason.
Since game one, when Ellensburg ran out and couldn’t be stopped in any of its first few games, the family environment they helped create has also assisted them on the court this season.
While everyone is disappointed this team couldn’t make a run at a state title, and especially the seniors, playing on this season is more than enough.
“I’m really excited to get to close out the end of my career with all of them,” Whitney said. “We have a good vibe with our team, so it’s really fun to play with them, no matter if we get a state run or not. It’s just really cool, and I’m really excited.”
Hartrick plans to attend BYU after graduating from Ellensburg in the coming weeks, where she looks forward to focusing on academics after being a three-sport athlete in high school.
Dimas will attend Central Washington University, and plans to major in clinical physiology and join the EMT program.
Whitney also plans to attend CWU, but isn’t sure what she will major in yet.