Dylan and Jamison Philip, Quinn and Layne Rogel and the Bulldog basketball girls can prove they’re Class 2A’s real No. 1 — if it weren’t clear already.
The Bulldogs play West Valley of Spokane at 2 p.m., Thursday. West Valley knocked off No. 1 Tumwater in an opening-round game on Wednesday. EHS is now the highest remaining seed in the tournament.
“We had to do that a year and a half ago,” said Ellensburg coach Jeff Whitney of the first-round gauntlet, the first of four games in as many days if a first-round team is to reach Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship at the SunDome. “We had to play Wednesday, so we started on a Tuesday night, then we had to get on a bus and come home and get up early Wednesday and come back.”
The Bulldogs beat No. 7 Washougal in regionals Feb. 26 at AC Davis High School in Yakima and made sure to watch Tumwater/West Valley in person to see what to prepare for.
“You try to get your team to understand that they’ve earned the right to do that,” Whitney said. “It’s good that our girls can watch and be in the environment, then get to come home and sleep.”
The quarterfinal victor reaches a 5:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at the SunDome.
“This is the only opportunity we’ll ever have to do this together, so we have to make sure we cherish it,” said Dylan Philip, a senior guard and the Central Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Ellensburg, winning by a 41-point (64.1-23.1) average led by Philip’s 15.50 points per game, has a shot at its sixth semifinals since its Class 4A sixth-place finish in 1973-74 and its first since coming up fifth in Class 2A in 2015-16.
“It’s definitely different from everything,” said Philip of playing with her sister, Jamison, an All-CWAC First Team freshman guard. “It’s so much more fun, especially since we’ve played together for a while. It’s special, but at the same time we can get on each other more because we’re sisters.”
Jamison Philip and Katie Blume’s 11.14 and 9.23 respective points per game are close behind as the Bulldogs put in 24.86 field goals, 4.55 3-pointers and 9.86 free throws.
“It’s definitely easier because we know how each other plays,” Jamison Philip said. “We’re all together and we know where each of us is going to be.”
Quinn Rogel, a junior forward, and Layne Rogel, a freshman forward, are vital in forcing turnovers.
“This sport is so competitive that you just want to win so badly that you’ll do whatever it takes,” Quinn Rogel said.
The Philips, the Rogels and the Bulldogs are used to state runs after helping the girls’ soccer team to its third such trip in a row and its fifth since 2010 in Fall 2021.
Olivia Anderson, a junior forward/post, and Alana Marrs, a freshman forward/post, got there with Ellensburg volleyball in its seventh consecutive venture in a row, and Rylee Leishman, a junior guard, lifted the girls’ cross country team to its sixth top-five state finish in as many years and its 10th qualification in a row.
“Our girls are going to go out there and work their tails off, and that’s why they’re fun to watch,” Whitney said.