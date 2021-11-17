Support Local Journalism


Dylan Philip, Quinn Rogel and Jim Engeland swept the yearly Central Washington Athletic Conference girls’ soccer awards, as nominated and selected by the seven CWAC head coaches.

Philip, a senior who finished the fall with an Ellensburg High-record 43 goals and improved on Jordyn Arlt’s 28 set in 2015, is a first-team forward and the Offensive Player of the Year for the second time in 2021 as she pulled off six hat tricks and lent six assists.

Rogel, a junior who helped the Bulldogs (16-3 overall, 11-1 CWAC) outscore opponents 84-16 with 10 shutouts in their Class 2A state playoff first-round appearance, is a first-team defender for the second season in a row and the new Defensive Player of the Year.

Ellensburg held its rivals to eight in-conference goals, of which two were penalties and two were own goals.

Engeland is the back-to-back Coach of the Year in his third season, and the Bulldogs staff is the Coaching Staff of the Year after leading their side to 15 wins in a row this fall and its fifth state qualification since 2009 in search of its first state championship.

The Bulldogs finished 2021 29-3-1, 24-1-1.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by the CWAC coaches,” Engeland said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for each coach and their programs. I am very fortunate to have a great coaching staff: Richard Opoku as an assistant, Doug Okubo as a volunteer assistant and Rachel Engeland as the goalkeepers coach. They have been an essential part of the team’s success this season.”

Senior Victoria Zimmerman, last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, is a first-team defender this time around.

Freshman forward Jamison Philip, senior midfielders Anna Engeland, Jami Nelson and Melissa Sanchez and junior keeper Reagan Messner are second-teamers, and freshman forward Layne Rogel is an honorable mention.

CWAC Tournament champion Selah (13-6, 9-3) led the league with six first-teamers after beating Ellensburg twice and reaching the first round of Class 2A state for the eighth time since 2006.

