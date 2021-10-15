Philips, No. 2 Ellensburg girls’ soccer win 12th in a row BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bulldogs freshman forward Layne Rogel (19) contends for a ball against Othello senior defender Madisen Douglas (3) and senior forward Hailee Guzman (11) Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior forward Dylan Philip (14) chases a pass into the Othello box Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman forward Layne Rogel (19) drives upfield against Othello sophomore defender Amarie Guzman (8) Thursday in Ellensburg. BY JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dylan Philip and Jamison Philip’s six combined goals were more than enough for the Bulldog’s 12th win in a row Thursday.The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team beat Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello 6-0 for its seventh shutout by at least four goals.The Bulldogs (12-1 overall, 9-1 CWAC) followed their Sept. 25 win in Othello by the same count Thursday and have outscored opponents 61-9 — an average of five goals for and seven tenths of a goal allowed per game — so far.The Huskies (8-5, 6-4) won five in a row after their first encounter with Ellensburg but met the same fate as before. Dylan Philip scored the first of her five goals from the left baseline in the 21st minute with a Jamison Philip assist, came right back to beat the keeper one-on-one in the 24th with Anna Engeland’s help, and sprinted past Huskies senior defender Ashley Perez and put it past the keeper again with Lily Hammond’s assistance in the 28th.Philip split defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one again with a Melissa Sanchez pass in the 55th, helped Jamison Philip score in the middle of the box with a 65th-minute pass from the left as the keeper committed to Dylan, and Dylan split defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one with a Frannie Valverde assist in the 71st.Next for Ellensburg is a conference game at Grandview (3-9, 2-8), which fell 4-0 in Selah Thursday and which the Bulldogs beat 4-1 at home Sept. 28, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dylan Philip Jamison Philip Othello Sport Football Bulldog Ellensburg High School Goal Win Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reports"Deals So Good, You'll Freak" Sale Event on Multiple Used Cars at Motors Northwest in Tacoma, WA Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter