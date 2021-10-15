Support Local Journalism


Dylan Philip and Jamison Philip’s six combined goals were more than enough for the Bulldog’s 12th win in a row Thursday.

The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team beat Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello 6-0 for its seventh shutout by at least four goals.

The Bulldogs (12-1 overall, 9-1 CWAC) followed their Sept. 25 win in Othello by the same count Thursday and have outscored opponents 61-9 — an average of five goals for and seven tenths of a goal allowed per game — so far.

The Huskies (8-5, 6-4) won five in a row after their first encounter with Ellensburg but met the same fate as before.

Dylan Philip scored the first of her five goals from the left baseline in the 21st minute with a Jamison Philip assist, came right back to beat the keeper one-on-one in the 24th with Anna Engeland’s help, and sprinted past Huskies senior defender Ashley Perez and put it past the keeper again with Lily Hammond’s assistance in the 28th.

Philip split defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one again with a Melissa Sanchez pass in the 55th, helped Jamison Philip score in the middle of the box with a 65th-minute pass from the left as the keeper committed to Dylan, and Dylan split defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one with a Frannie Valverde assist in the 71st.

Next for Ellensburg is a conference game at Grandview (3-9, 2-8), which fell 4-0 in Selah Thursday and which the Bulldogs beat 4-1 at home Sept. 28, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

