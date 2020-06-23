The goal wasn’t reached, but there were plenty of positives to take from it.
Jose Diaz attempted the “Everesting” challenge, which aims to gain at least 29,029 feet of elevation at a single location. While he planned to start at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Diaz began at midnight at the new trail in Cooke Canyon called Ellensburg Blue. It was built by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Association and the Washington State Conservation Corps, along with the help of the local fire department crews and under the direction of land manager Mike Williams.
Diaz pedaled for 12 hours and rode 61.3 miles, which equaled 10,886 feet of elevation before he called it quits because of “pure exhaustion.” He drank ample water but said it still wasn’t enough.
But it was a personal record for Diaz, his longest mountain bike ride ever, and said he could soon give “Everesting” another try.
More importantly, Diaz wanted to bring attention to the trail, one that he volunteered over 200 hours on. He said there were many people he’d never met before showing support and also exploring the new trail system.
“It’s so cool for the local trails and recognition of the work folks have been doing, putting new trails in,” Diaz said.