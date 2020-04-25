If you want to know about the Seahawks draft or the Mariners spring training, you dial into Seattle’s Sports Radio 950 KJR or 710 ESPN Seattle.
But if you want to know what’s happening down the street or up the valley, the Kittitas Valley Sports Talk podcast makes the call with local and regional sports. Daily Record sports editor Luke Olson, Kittitas baseball coach Eric Sorenson, longtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat and former Central Washington University sports information director Sammy Henderson have their opinions on the national scene, but where come with the high heat, right down the middle, is bringing the latest on the Kittitas Valley sports news.
VARIETY OF TOPICS
The group has a varied blend of knowledge. Olson has the daily grind as the newspaper beat writer for all programs. Henderson just came on board and brings ties to CWU with some administrative background. Sorenson and Guddat are the Kittitas guys.
Sorenson knows all things baseball, but has his finger to the pulse in the Kittitas Secondary School. Guddat is the rodeo guy, having covered everything from the National Finals Rodeo to the Ellensburg Rodeo, which was just inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, to college and high school rodeo. He also did a stint at the Daily Record as well.
“I’d been thinking about a podcast for about a year. Then I bought the equipment one day. I’ve known Jon for a long time and got to know Luke little bit since he got here. When I approached them, I don’t think they thought I was serious. But we started doing it in September and it’s been a lot of fun,” Sorenson said. “We have different guys with different perspectives.
“I kind mediate a little bit. But once we get rolling, it just kind of flows. We bring on guests every now and then, but its mostly the four of us. Sammy joined a couple of weeks ago.”
FOOTBALL
In the fall they talked football of course, Ellensburg’s run through the Central Washington Athletic Conference, Wildcat football over at the college. They introduce players and coaches from Kittitas and Cle Elum. But it’s not just a Man Cave, Guddat said. They talked about the Ellensburg girl’s cross-country team winning the 2A state championship. The Ellensburg volleyball team playing for a state title, and whatever sports are in season throughout the fall and winter.
“We’re building an audience,” Guddat said. “It’s fun and we’re all in tune with the local sports scene. The reason it works is one, we’re all friends. Two, there’s a good chemistry and three, the specific stuff we’re talking about is about our neighbors, our sons and daughters. We talk rodeo, which is what Ellensburg’s all about.
“It’s an easy subject to talk about year-round. With all this coronavirus stuff, it makes the world go away for an hour.”
SPORTS TALK
With Guddat’s rodeo connections, they have brought on special guests from the PRCA, including rodeo entertainer J.J. Harrison, who works the barrel at the Ellensburg Rodeo, along with elite athletes from the professional rodeo circuit. They include coaches and players from the Central football program to give some insight there as well.
“Eric was a student at Central when I was there, so we’ve always been in contact,” said Henderson, who was at CWU for 10 years. “I loved listening to (the podcast) and then they brought me on. Eric is really motivated. It’s set up at his house with the mikes and headsets and computers. The podcast has been done a Facebook Live.
“I think it would be really interesting to hear from some spring sport seniors and get an understanding what the pandemic has had on them. With Central, granted the seniors get another year of eligibility, but the high school seniors miss out on an important part of their lives.”
BEAT WRITER
For Olson, he brings a beat writer’s perspective to a long-time group of guys who either lived in the Kittitas Valley or came to go to school and never left. He’s the guy that knows all the schedules, the standings, works with all facets up and down the valley. He’s the youngest in the group and brings a writer’s perspective.
“We all bring mixed talents to the talk about what’s going on in the county,” Olson said. “Jon was able to bring some rodeo guys onto the show and we were able to talk rodeo as well as high school and college sports.
“We brought in the cross-country coach after the girls won the state championship. We talked about volleyball and the girl’s basketball team, so there really is a wide variety. Each guy gets a chance to ask questions and learn about different things, too.”
The Kittitas Valley Sports Talk has been operating with mid-week podcasts, usually Wednesdays or Thursdays. But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down spring and possibly summer athletics, they have scaled back their podcasts.
But, it’s the talk of the town, or in this case the Valley, and it will continue to be a reliable source for Kittitas County in the days ahead.
Kittitas Valley Sports Talk can be heard on Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and YouTube.