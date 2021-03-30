Girls Athlete of the Week: Kittitas volleyball player Amelia Mohn
Kittitas High School senior Amelia Mohn helped the Coyotes do something they couldn't during the regular season. With 34 assists, 10 digs, and two kills, the senior paced the Coyotes to a five-set victory over Granger to capture third in the EWAC Volleyball District Tournament.
After getting swept twice by the Spartans during the regular season, Mohn helped the Coyotes comeback from two sets, on the road, dishing out assists left and right to complete the comeback.
Boys Athlete of the Week: Cle Elum-Roslyn quarterback Cameron Sattler
In a dominant display from start to finish, Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football senior Cameron Sattler helped the Warriors send their seniors out with a win against Highland.
Sattler threw for five touchdowns in the dominant victory, and helped the Warrior defense keep Highland off the board until late in the game. The Warriors have one last game to play against Columbia Burbank this Thursday, after they won the EWAC West Division title.