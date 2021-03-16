Girls Athlete of the Week: EHS forward Dylan Philip
Eight goals in three matches, and more importantly, three wins. Ellensburg High School soccer forward and junior Dylan Philip was the Bulldogs’ top goal scorer last week in a perfect week for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
The junior recorded back-to-back hat tricks in wins over Grandview and Prosser, and then followed it up with a brace in a comeback win against Selah.
Philip has helped the Bulldogs to an incredibly successful season. EHS is unbeaten through 11 matches, going 10-0-1 with just two matches to play.
Boys Athlete of the Week: Kittitas receiver/defensive back Josh Rosbach
Helping the Coyotes to their first win of the season, sophomore receiver and defensive back Josh Rosbach sprang a punt return for a touchdown, a reception for a score, and stripped a ball away from a receiver in a 24-14 win over White Swan last Friday.
It was Rosbach who got the Coyotes going in the win, as his electric 47-yard punt return provided some much-needed energy for Kittitas. Reversing field and hitting the sideline quickly, Rosbach helped the Coyotes take a 6-0 lead before doubling down and taking a reception for a short score later in the first quarter.
Rosbach helped out on both sides, stripping a ball away from a receiver for a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and contributing to a Coyote defense that forced six turnovers.