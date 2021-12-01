Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys’ basketball team got the better of Class 2A Othello 61-49 in its non-conference season opener Tuesday in Othello.

Gage Ellison led Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-0 overall) with 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 7-of-14 from the free throw line, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Joel Kelly (14 points, 6-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-5 from the line, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals) and Cole Singer (11 points on 2-for-3 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 4-of-8 from the line, three steals, two rebounds and two assists) followed.

Next for the Warriors, who improved to 13-3 in the calendar year of 2021 while the Huskies (0-1) fell to 6-9, is a game at Warden, which came up 1-8 in the spring season and will make its winter premiere against the Warriors scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 61, OTHELLO 49

CER 15 13 18 15 — 61

OTH 2 13 17 17 — 49

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Othello 64, Cle Elum-Roslyn 14

The Warriors could not take down the Class 2A Huskies in their season opener Tuesday in Othello.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-1 overall), which dropped to 1-11 in 2021 while the Huskies (1-0) improved to 7-8, is a trip to Warden (1-0), which won 20-16 at Class 4A Davis Nov. 27 in Yakima and remains perfect in 11 games including the spring season, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

OTHELLO 64, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 14

CER 6 3 0 5 — 14

OTH 26 17 9 12 — 64

