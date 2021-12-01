PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Cle Elum-Roslyn boys oust Othello By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys’ basketball team got the better of Class 2A Othello 61-49 in its non-conference season opener Tuesday in Othello.Gage Ellison led Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-0 overall) with 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 7-of-14 from the free throw line, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.Joel Kelly (14 points, 6-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-5 from the line, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals) and Cole Singer (11 points on 2-for-3 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 4-of-8 from the line, three steals, two rebounds and two assists) followed. Next for the Warriors, who improved to 13-3 in the calendar year of 2021 while the Huskies (0-1) fell to 6-9, is a game at Warden, which came up 1-8 in the spring season and will make its winter premiere against the Warriors scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 61, OTHELLO 49CER 15 13 18 15 — 61OTH 2 13 17 17 — 49 GIRLS' BASKETBALLOthello 64, Cle Elum-Roslyn 14The Warriors could not take down the Class 2A Huskies in their season opener Tuesday in Othello.Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-1 overall), which dropped to 1-11 in 2021 while the Huskies (1-0) improved to 7-8, is a trip to Warden (1-0), which won 20-16 at Class 4A Davis Nov. 27 in Yakima and remains perfect in 11 games including the spring season, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.OTHELLO 64, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 14CER 6 3 0 5 — 14OTH 26 17 9 12 — 64 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cle Elum-roslyn Othello Sport Basketball Season Opener Steal Rebound Assist Singer Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryMissing Mississippi man found deceasedREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyard Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter