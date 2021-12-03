Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Luke Chafin and the traveling Cle Elum-Roslyn boys’ basketball team beat Warden going away Friday.

Chafin led the Warriors (2-0 overall) with 21 points on 7-of-9 from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line with four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

“We have a pretty experienced core,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Eric Terrill said. “We’ve got experienced post players with Cole Singer and Joel Kelly being 6-5 and 6-6. You have to be pretty happy as a coach to get a 25-point win when you’re two games into the season.”

Warden hung around a little longer than ideal, Terrill said, but the Warriors got to play 11 players, which is a goal for experience in non-league games.

Cole Singer (18 points, 8-of-12 field goals, 2-of-3 free throws, six rebounds), Gage Ellison (16 points, 5-of-9 and 6-of-12 from the line, assist, block, five rebounds) and Jett Favero (11 points, 2-of-4, 2-of-3 from range, 1-of-2 free throws, two assists, four steals, two rebounds) helped their side improve to 14-3 in 2021.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a game at Cascade scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Dec. 9 in Leavenworth.

Kittitas at Tri-Cities

Friday in Pasco

Scores and stats unavailable

Next for Kittitas is its home opener against Columbia scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.\

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Warden 62, Cle Elum-Roslyn 12

Rachael Bator scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, two steals and an assist Friday in Warden, and Ella Singer, Gracie Glondo and Isabelle Martin followed with two points each.

Next for the Warriors (0-2 overall) is a home game against Auburn Adventist Academy scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tri-Cities Prep 63, Kittitas 24

Friday in Pasco

Kittitas scoring: Reyse Phillips 11, Bare 4, Nunley 4, Nash 2, Kinzie Federwisch 1.

Next for the Coyotes (0-2 overall) is their home opener against Columbia scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.