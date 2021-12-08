PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys’ basketball opens with win at La Salle By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs basketball boys at last began their season in style against Class 1A La Salle Tuesday in Union Gap.Ellensburg beat the Lightning 74-38 after its first three games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and perilous winter conditions on Snoqualmie Pass.It was also the Bulldogs’ first season-opening win since they overcame Othello 63-45 on the road Dec. 2, 2017, and finished the 2017-18 campaign 11-12 overall and 10-8 in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference. Cade Gibson led Ellensburg (1-0) Tuesday with 21 points, two steals and a rebound, and JT Fenz (seven rebounds, three assists and a steal) and Emmett Fenz (seven rebounds and eight assists) both came up with 16 points. Jack Morrill (four points) led rebounders with 11 boards, a pair of assists and a steal.Freshman guard Jaxton Caffrey sparked La Salle (0-1) with 16 points.Next for the Bulldogs is their home opener against Class 4A Moses Lake scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday.Ellensburg 74, Davis 38EHS 30 11 25 8 — 74DAV 6 11 11 10 — 38SCORING — Ellensburg (1-0): Cade Gibson 21 (two steals and a rebound), JT Fenz 16, Emmett Fenz 16, Darius Andaya 8 (four rebounds, three blocks, assist, steal), Jack Morrill 4, Noah Nealey 3 (five rebounds, three assists, steal), Ryker Fortier 2 (two steals, rebound, assist), Isaac Stueckle 2, Garrett Loen 2 (two rebounds); La Salle (0-1): Jaxton Caffrey 16, Moses O’Connor 8, Josiah Gonzalez 4, Marcus Cobar 3, Oscar Sanchez 3, Gabe Craig 2, Matthew Zamora 2. 3-POINTERS — Ellensburg: 5 (Gibson 2, JT Fenz 2, Nealey); La Salle: 2 (Caffrey).Kittitas 50, River View 48Tuesday in FinleySCORING — Kittitas: Josh Rosbach 18 (6-10 free throws), Michael Towner 13 (7-8 free throws), Conner Coles 12 (4-7 free throws), Tyce Bare 3, Carlos Villa 2, Nathan Varnum 2 (2-2 free throws). 3-POINTERS: Kittitas 3 (Coles 2, Bare). Next: Walla Walla Valley Academy at Kittitas (1-2 overall), 7:30 p.m. ThursdayGIRLS’ BASKETBALLEllensburg 79, La Salle 7Tuesday in Union GapSCORING — Ellensburg: Dylan Philip 16, Katie Blume 13, Rylee Leishman 12.Next: Moses Lake (1-2 overall) at Ellensburg (3-0), 5:45 p.m., FridayKittitas 49, River View 45Tuesday in FinleyKT 10 14 8 17 — 49RV 14 9 12 10 — 45SCORING — Kittitas: Reyse Phillips 15 (seven rebounds, five steals), Hope Harris 11, Morgan Nunley 10 (five steals), Rilee Huber 6 (five rebounds, three steals), Elysa Nash 5, Kinzie Federwisch 2, Karmia Boguslawski, Stephanie Nevius, Hannah Moore, Sydney Bare.Next: Walla Walla Valley Academy (1-2 overall) at Kittitas (1-2), 6 p.m. Thursday Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Ellensburg Steal Basketball Sport Assist Jaxton Caffrey Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Councilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter