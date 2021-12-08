Support Local Journalism


The Bulldogs basketball boys at last began their season in style against Class 1A La Salle Tuesday in Union Gap.

Ellensburg beat the Lightning 74-38 after its first three games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and perilous winter conditions on Snoqualmie Pass.

It was also the Bulldogs’ first season-opening win since they overcame Othello 63-45 on the road Dec. 2, 2017, and finished the 2017-18 campaign 11-12 overall and 10-8 in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference.

Cade Gibson led Ellensburg (1-0) Tuesday with 21 points, two steals and a rebound, and JT Fenz (seven rebounds, three assists and a steal) and Emmett Fenz (seven rebounds and eight assists) both came up with 16 points. Jack Morrill (four points) led rebounders with 11 boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Freshman guard Jaxton Caffrey sparked La Salle (0-1) with 16 points.

Next for the Bulldogs is their home opener against Class 4A Moses Lake scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Ellensburg 74, Davis 38

EHS 30 11 25 8 — 74

DAV 6 11 11 10 — 38

SCORING — Ellensburg (1-0): Cade Gibson 21 (two steals and a rebound), JT Fenz 16, Emmett Fenz 16, Darius Andaya 8 (four rebounds, three blocks, assist, steal), Jack Morrill 4, Noah Nealey 3 (five rebounds, three assists, steal), Ryker Fortier 2 (two steals, rebound, assist), Isaac Stueckle 2, Garrett Loen 2 (two rebounds); La Salle (0-1): Jaxton Caffrey 16, Moses O’Connor 8, Josiah Gonzalez 4, Marcus Cobar 3, Oscar Sanchez 3, Gabe Craig 2, Matthew Zamora 2. 3-POINTERS — Ellensburg: 5 (Gibson 2, JT Fenz 2, Nealey); La Salle: 2 (Caffrey).

Kittitas 50, River View 48

Tuesday in Finley

SCORING — Kittitas: Josh Rosbach 18 (6-10 free throws), Michael Towner 13 (7-8 free throws), Conner Coles 12 (4-7 free throws), Tyce Bare 3, Carlos Villa 2, Nathan Varnum 2 (2-2 free throws). 3-POINTERS: Kittitas 3 (Coles 2, Bare).

Next: Walla Walla Valley Academy at Kittitas (1-2 overall), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Ellensburg 79, La Salle 7

Tuesday in Union Gap

SCORING — Ellensburg: Dylan Philip 16, Katie Blume 13, Rylee Leishman 12.

Next: Moses Lake (1-2 overall) at Ellensburg (3-0), 5:45 p.m., Friday

Kittitas 49, River View 45

Tuesday in Finley

KT 10 14 8 17 — 49

RV 14 9 12 10 — 45

SCORING — Kittitas: Reyse Phillips 15 (seven rebounds, five steals), Hope Harris 11, Morgan Nunley 10 (five steals), Rilee Huber 6 (five rebounds, three steals), Elysa Nash 5, Kinzie Federwisch 2, Karmia Boguslawski, Stephanie Nevius, Hannah Moore, Sydney Bare.

Next: Walla Walla Valley Academy (1-2 overall) at Kittitas (1-2), 6 p.m. Thursday

