The Bulldog basketball girls and boys are still unbeaten after Friday’s non-conference home wins against Class 4A Moses Lake.

The girls beat the Chiefs 53-12 and the boys finished their counterparts 77-62.

ELLENSBURG GIRLS 53, MOSES LAKE 12

Dylan Philip and Katie Blume scored 17 and 16 respective points as the Bulldogs (4-0 overall) jumped out 17-0 in the first quarter and shut out the Chiefs (1-3) in the third.

Ellensburg improved to 14-2 overall in the calendar year 2021, outscoring opponents 70-12 through four games this winter, and can outdo its 4-1 start from this spring with a road win at Class 4A West Valley at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.

Ellensburg 53, Moses Lake 12

MOS 4 3 0 5 — 12

ELL 19 16 11 7 — 53

ELLENSBURG BOYS 77, MOSES LAKE 62

The Bulldogs (2-0 overall) improved their season-high points from 74 in their home debut as JT Fenz led with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, followed by Emmett Fenz (18 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block), Cade Gibson (16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals), Darius Andaya (10 points) and Jack Morrill (two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals).

Ellensburg also hasn’t scored that many points since it beat Selah 79-78 for the Central Washington Athletic Conference championship at home Jan. 29, 2019, and it’s 2-0 for the first time since it started 6-0 in 2017-18.

The Bulldogs outscored the Chiefs (1-4) in the second quarter Friday with a 21-10 streak and didn’t trail again.

Marshall Tibbs, a 6-foot-4-inch Moses Lake junior, sparked his side with 19 points.

The Bulldogs outscore opponents 76-50 through two games and are scheduled to play at Class 4A West Valley (2-1 entering its home game against Wenatchee Saturday) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.

Ellensburg 77, Moses Lake 62

MOS 22 10 15 15 — 62

ELL 15 21 23 18 — 77

SCORING — Ellensburg (2-0): JT Fenz 31, Emmett Fenz 18, Cade Gibson 16, Darius Andaya 10, Jack Morrill 2; Moses Lake (1-4): Marshall Tibbs 19, Joel Middleton 9, Blaine Macdonald 9, Jackson Purcell 8, Mark Ulyanchuk 6, Kyson Thomas 6, Cayden Hart 5. 3-POINTERS: Ellensburg 3 (JT Fenz 2, Gibson); Moses Lake 2 (Tibbs, Macdonald).

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN GIRLS 38, RIVER VIEW 28

The Warriors (3-2 overall) put away the Panthers (0-6) with a 17-2 fourth-quarter run for their third win in a row Friday in Finley.

Isabelle Martin led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and a block.

Next for the Warriors is their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home opener against Goldendale scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 38, River View 28

CER 6 6 9 17 — 38

RIV 9 7 10 2 — 28

SCORING: Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-2): Isabelle Martin 12, Gracie Glondo 9, Rachael Bator 7, Maddy Kretschman 5, Loreydy Santiago 2, Gwen Ellison 2, Ella Singer. 3-POINTERS: Cle Elum-Roslyn 2 (Kretschman, Glondo).

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN BOYS 92, RIVER VIEW 39

The Warriors (4-0 overall) led the Panthers (1-5) by a 20-6 margin after a quarter and improved their season-high points from 72 as Gage Ellison (21 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist), Cole Singer (18 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals) and Luke Chafin (15 points, two assists and a steal) were the high scorers Friday in Finley.

Cle Elum-Roslyn also improved to 16-3 overall in the calendar year 2021 and enjoyed its highest point total since it beat visiting White Swan 76-54 May 27.

Chafin, Singer, Dominick Johnson and Jett Favero all sank a pair of triples and Cash Najar and Joel Kelly both hit another each as the Warriors went 10-for-19 from downtown.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a chance to outperform the 4-1 start it enjoyed this spring season in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home opener against Goldendale scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 92, River View 39

CER 20 30 26 16 — 92

RIV 6 11 9 13 — 39

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-0): Gage Ellison 21, Cole Singer 18, Luke Chafin 15, Cash Najar 8, Joel Kelly 7, Jett Favero 7, Dominick Johnson 6, Mac Williams 4, Caleb Bogart 2, Max Dearing 2, Heath Montgomery 2. 3-POINTERS — Cle Elum-Roslyn 10 (Chafin 2, Singer 2, Johnson 2, Favero 2, Najar, Kelly).

