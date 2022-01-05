Support Local Journalism


The No. 4 Bulldog basketball girls christened the 2022 side of their season with a Central Washington Athletic Conference road win Tuesday in Selah.

Dylan Philip's 21 points, Jamison Philip's 18 points and Olivia Anderson's 15 helped Ellensburg (10-0 overall, 3-0 CWAC) run away 79-23.

Senior guard Jayden Horton scored 10 points for the Vikings (2-7, 0-2).

Next for the Bulldogs is a home game against 13th-ranked Othello (6-2, 2-0), which fell 65-55 to visiting No. 2 West Valley (Spokane) Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

CWAC-leading Ellensburg scored 79 points for the third time this season and wins by an average of 48 points while the third-place Huskies and second-place Prosser (8-2, 2-0) carry respective 16- and 11-point-per-game margins.

KITTITAS AT NO. 6 WARDEN

The Coyote girls (3-6 overall, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) learned Tuesday that their road game at Warden (7-0, 2-0) of the EWAC East was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

NO. 17 SELAH 62, NO. 24 ELLENSBURG 59

Vikings junior guard Levi Pepper's 35 points and freshman guard/wing Jackson Pepper's 11 helped host Selah (6-4 overall, 2-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) finish the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-2) Tuesday.

JT Fenz led Ellensburg with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal, and Emmett Fenz (13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal) and Fletcher Conaway (10 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal) followed.

The Bulldogs made 11 3-pointers to Selah's six and 8 of 17 free throws to the Vikings' 4 of 9, but Levi Pepper's 14 fourth-quarter points helped Selah outscore Ellensburg 19-11 in the frame.

Next for the Bulldogs is a home game against Othello (3-5, 1-1) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

SELAH 62, ELLENSBURG 59

SEL 16 10 17 19 — 62

ELL 19 11 18 11 — 59

SCORING — Selah (6-4, 2-0): Levi Pepper 35, Jackson Pepper 11, Jack Kuhn 8, Kaden Giles 2, Caden McNutt 2, James Hull 2, Eli Wright 2. 3-pointers — 6 (J. Pepper 3, L. Pepper 3). Totals 24 8-17 62.

Ellensburg (4-4, 1-2): JT Fenz 15, Emmett Fenz 13, Fletcher Conaway 10, Jack Morrill 8, Darius Andaya 7, Cade Gibson 6. 3-pointers 11 (JT Fenz 3, E. Fenz 3, Andaya 2, Conaway 2, Gibson). Totals 22 4-9 59.

KITTITAS AT WARDEN

The Coyote boys (3-6 overall, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) discovered Tuesday that their EWAC road game at Warden (1-7, 1-1) of the EWAC East was rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

NO. 19 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN AT YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL

The Warrior boys (6-1 overall, 2-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) found Tuesday that their game at the Class 1B No. 19 Eagles was cancelled, so instead Cle Elum-Roslyn will get ready to host East rival Mabton (7-2, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum.

