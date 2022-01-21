Joel Kelly scored the No. 17 Warrior basketball boys’ first 18 points and finished with 35 points in a 52-40 win for a season sweep of Kittitas Friday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
The 6-foot-5-inch junior’s 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists on 13-of-15 from the field, 2-for-2 from 3-point range and 7-for-13 from the free throw line also helped Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-1 overall, 6-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West and 22-4, 15-1 in 2021-22) finish the Coyotes (6-9, 2-5) for the second time this winter after taking the first head-to-head 68-48 Dec. 17, 2021, in Kittitas.
Gage Ellison finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and a steal for the Warriors, and Michael Towner’s 22 points led the Coyotes.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a game at Mabton scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Coyotes are set to play at the same time in White Swan.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 52, Kittitas 40
KIT 10 8 6 16 — 40
CER 11 15 15 11 — 52
SCORING — Kittitas (6-9, 2-5): Michael Towner 22, Conner Coles 9, Nathan Varnum 6, Josh Rosbach 3. 3-pointers — 7 (Towner 5, Coles 2). Totals 13 7-20 40. Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-1, 6-0): Joel Kelly 35, Gage Ellison 11, Cash Najar 3, Tannen Graff 2, Dominick Johnson 1. 3-pointers — 3 (Kelly 2, Najar). Totals 20 9-23 52.
NO. 13 ELLENSBURG 84, EPHRATA 52
The Bulldog boys (8-4 overall, 4-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) won their fourth game in a row and season-swept the Tigers (6-10, 2-6) Friday in Ephrata after taking the first meeting at home 72-53 Dec. 18, 2021.
Cade Gibson led Ellensburg with 29 points, JT Fenz added 19, Emmett Fenz scored 13 and Darius Andaya followed with 11.
Next for the Bulldogs is a home game with Selah scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ellensburg 84, Ephrata 52
ELL 19 15 31 19 — 84
EPH 10 12 16 14 — 52
SCORING — Ellensburg (8-4, 4-2): Cade Gibson 29, JT Fenz 19, Emmett Fenz 13, Darius Andaya 11, Eli Lewis 6, Noah Nealey 3, Jack Morrill 3. 3-pointers — 15 (Gibson 5, JT Fenz 4, Emmett Fenz 3, Andaya 2, Nealey). Totals 29 9-15 84.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 37, KITTITAS 32
The Warrior girls (6-6 overall, 2-4 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) held on for a season sweep of the Coyotes (3-12, 0-7) Friday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum after surviving the first meeting 46-43 in overtime Dec. 17, 2021, in Kittitas.
Rachael Bator split a pair of Warrior free throws with 4.7 seconds to put Friday’s game on ice.
Gracie Glondo led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists on 6-for-11 shooting and 3-of-6 from the line, and Reyse Phillips sparked Kittitas with 14 points.
Next for the Warriors is a game scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Class 1A Cashmere, while the Coyotes will head to White Swan for a contest set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 37, Kittitas 32
KIT 9 4 5 14 — 32
CER 6 9 7 15 — 37
SCORING — Kittitas (3-12, 0-7): Reyse Phillips 14, Morgan Nunley 7, Elysa Nash 4, Brenna Wilson 4, Hannah Moore 2, Hope Harris 1. 3-pointers — 1 (Nunley). Totals 10 11-20 32. Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-6, 2-4): Gracie Glondo 15, Rachael Bator 7, Nikole Anderson 4, Gwen Ellison 4, Isabelle Martin 4, Maddy Kretschman 3. 3-pointers — None. Totals 13 11-23 37.
NO. 6 ELLENSBURG 73, EPHRATA 18
The Bulldog girls (14-0 overall, 6-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference and 24-2, 15-2 in 2021-22) pulled a season sweep of the Tigers (3-12, 0-8) Friday in Ephrata after winning the first meeting 69-24 at home Dec. 18, 2021.
Dylan Philip led Ellensburg with 20 points, and Tigers sophomore shooting guard Alessa Soto scored six.
Next for Ellensburg, which has allowed 18 or fewer points twice in a row and seven times this winter, is a home game against Selah scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.