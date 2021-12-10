Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Coyote basketball boys of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West had no problem with Walla Walla Valley of the East for their second win in a row Thursday in Kittitas, but the Coyotes girls fell in overtime.

The boys put the Knights away 51-38 and the girls suffered a 53-51 loss.

KITTITAS BOYS 51, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 38

Michael Towner scored 22 points with a pair of 3-pointers and made four of five free throws for the Coyotes (2-2 overall), and Josh Rosbach (18 points), Tyce Bare (five points) and Carlos Villa, Conner Coles and Nathan Varnum (two points each) followed.

Sophomore Jasiah Heredia, a 5-foot-10-inch junior guard, sparked the Knights (1-3) with 13 points.

Next for Kittitas is a non-league home game against Class 2B Lake Roosevelt of Coulee Dam scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Kittitas 51, Walla Walla Valley 38

WWV 6 5 11 16 — 38

KIT 14 15 18 14 — 51

WALLA WALLA VALLEY GIRLS 53, KITTITAS 51

Reyse Phillips sank a first-quarter buzzer beater from just inside the left of the timeline and the Coyotes (1-3 overall) led 9-5 to start the second.

Rillee Huber’s three-point play with a layup and a foul from the right put Kittitas up 44-42 with 38 seconds left in the fourth but, out of a timeout, Knights senior Sahara Browning rebounded her own miss in the paint and tied it at 44-44 with 2.5 ticks remaining and forced overtime.

Browning put Walla Walla Valley (2-2) ahead 53-51 with 15.1 seconds left in the extra period before the Knights forced a Coyotes turnover in front of the scorers’ table with 8.2 seconds left and stole Kittitas’ last-chance inbound pass on the far baseline as time expired.

Huber led the Coyotes with 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Phillips (nine points), Elysa Nash (six points), Morgan Nunley (six points, seven rebounds and five steals) boosted the Kittitas effort.

Browning came away with 37 points for Walla Walla Valley and was the only Knight in double figures.

Next for Kittitas is a non-league home game against Class 2B Lake Roosevelt (Coulee Dam) scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Walla Walla Valley Academy 53, Kittitas 51 (OT)

WWV 9 8 11 16 9 — 53

KIT 5 13 12 14 7 — 51

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN BOYS 58, CASCADE 34

Thursday in Leavenworth

The Warriors (3-0 overall) stayed perfect against the Class 1A host Kodiaks as Luke Chafin scored 20 points with two assists, two rebounds and two steals, Joel Kelly came up with 12 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks, and Gage Ellison finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and a steal.

Cascade fell to 0-4.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a game at River View (0-5) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Finley.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 58, Cascade 34

CER 14 16 14 14 — 58

CAS 9 7 13 5 — 34

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN GIRLS 38, CASCADE 24

Thursday in Leavenworth

Gracie Glondo rang up 13 points with three rebounds and an assist against the Class 1A host Kodiaks as the Warriors (2-2 overall) won their second game in a row.

Isabelle Martin pulled down 11 rebounds with five points, an assist, a block and a steal, and Gwen Ellison pulled down eight rebounds, blocked four shots, scored three points and swiped a pair of steals.

Cascade fell to 0-4.

Next for the Warriors is a game at River View (0-5) scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Finley.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 38, Cascade 24

CER 10 8 7 13 — 38

CAS 5 7 5 7 — 24

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.