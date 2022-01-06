PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kittitas boys win at Warden, girls fall By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coyote boys won their second game in a row in their first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action of 2022 in 65-53 style Wednesday in Warden.Josh Rosbach, Conner Coles and Michael Towner led Kittitas (4-6 overall, 0-2 EWAC West) to its season-high scoring total with 19, 18 and 15 respective points as the Cougars (1-8, 1-1 East) lost their fourth in a row.Next for the Coyotes is a game against No. 17 White Swan (6-2, 3-0 West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kittitas. KITTITAS 65, WARDEN 53SCORING — Kittitas (4-6, 0-2): Josh Rosbach 19, Conner Coles 18, Michael Towner 15, Nathan Varnum 8, Tyce Bare 5. 3-pointers — 4 (Coles 2, Bare, Towner). Totals 24 13-23 65. GIRLS' BASKETBALLNO. 6 WARDEN 67, KITTITAS 10The Cougars of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East improved to 8-0, 2-0 Wednesday in Warden while the Coyotes of the West scored their fewest points of the season and fell to 3-7, 0-2.Scoring unavailable.Next: No. 11 White Swan (6-2, 3-0 West) at Kittitas, 6 p.m. Friday Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittitas Basketball Sport Game Conner Coles Michael Towner Josh Rosbach Cougar Warden Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCity council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayorDec. 29 blotter Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter