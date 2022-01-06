Support Local Journalism


The Coyote boys won their second game in a row in their first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action of 2022 in 65-53 style Wednesday in Warden.

Josh Rosbach, Conner Coles and Michael Towner led Kittitas (4-6 overall, 0-2 EWAC West) to its season-high scoring total with 19, 18 and 15 respective points as the Cougars (1-8, 1-1 East) lost their fourth in a row.

Next for the Coyotes is a game against No. 17 White Swan (6-2, 3-0 West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kittitas.

KITTITAS 65, WARDEN 53

SCORING — Kittitas (4-6, 0-2): Josh Rosbach 19, Conner Coles 18, Michael Towner 15, Nathan Varnum 8, Tyce Bare 5. 3-pointers — 4 (Coles 2, Bare, Towner). Totals 24 13-23 65.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

NO. 6 WARDEN 67, KITTITAS 10

The Cougars of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East improved to 8-0, 2-0 Wednesday in Warden while the Coyotes of the West scored their fewest points of the season and fell to 3-7, 0-2.

Scoring unavailable.

Next: No. 11 White Swan (6-2, 3-0 West) at Kittitas, 6 p.m. Friday

