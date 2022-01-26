Support Local Journalism


Joel Kelly and Gage Ellison's double-doubles helped secure a key Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West win against the Vikings Tuesday.

No. 15 Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-1 overall, 7-0 EWAC West and 23-4, 16-1 in 2021-22) overpowered Mabton (11-7, 8-1) in 65-42 fashion for its eight win of at least 23 points.

Kelly led with 16 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, three assists, and a block on 8-of-13 shooting, and Ellison (13 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and an assist on 5-for-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free throw line) was close behind.

Luke Chafin (14 points, a rebound, a steal and an assist) and Cole Singer (10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal) kept the Vikings in peril as the Warriors outscored them 19-5 in the second quarter.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game with White Swan (third in the West at 8-4, 5-2 after its 67-56 home win against Kittitas Tuesday) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 65, Mabton 42

CER 18 19 11 17 — 65

MAB 13 5 10 14 — 42

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-1, 7-0): Joel Kelly 16, Luke Chafin 14, Gage Ellison 13, Cole Singer 10, Jett Favero 10, Dominick Johnson 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Singer, Favero). Totals 25 13-23 65.

WHITE SWAN 67, KITTITAS 56

Tuesday in White Swan

SCORING — Kittitas (6-10, 2-6): Conner Coles 22 points, Josh Rosbach 16, Michael Towner 14, Doug Varnum 4

NEXT: Granger (4-10, 1-6) at Kittitas, 7:30 p.m. Friday

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

NO. 17 WHITE SWAN 47, KITTITAS 41

KIT 10 3 18 10 — 41

WSW 6 18 12 11 — 47

SCORING — Kittitas (3-13, 0-8): Rillee Huber 16, Reyse Phillips 7, Hope Harris 6, Elysa Nash 6 (8 rebounds), Brenna Wilson 4 (10 rebounds), Kinzie Federwisch 2. White Swan (9-5, 6-2): Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Melanie Bass 12, Jovena Scabbyrobe 5, Eliza Bass 4, Tianna Ryan 4, Rhena Wheeler 3, Lelani Young 3.

NEXT: No. 15 Granger (10-5, 5-4) at Kittitas, 6 p.m. Friday

NO. 23 MABTON 55, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 29

Tuesday in Mabton

CER 8 6 5 10 — 29

MAB 18 5 15 17 — 55

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 2-5): Isabelle Martin 6, Gwen Ellison 5 (7 blocks), Rachael Bator 5 (10 rebounds), Santiago 5, Maddy Kretschman 4, Nikole Anderson 2, Haley Merbs 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 11 7-19 29.

NEXT: No. 17 White Swan (9-5, 6-2) at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6 p.m. Friday

