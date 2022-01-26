Joel Kelly and Gage Ellison's double-doubles helped secure a key Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West win against the Vikings Tuesday.
No. 15 Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-1 overall, 7-0 EWAC West and 23-4, 16-1 in 2021-22) overpowered Mabton (11-7, 8-1) in 65-42 fashion for its eight win of at least 23 points.
Kelly led with 16 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, three assists, and a block on 8-of-13 shooting, and Ellison (13 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and an assist on 5-for-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free throw line) was close behind.
Luke Chafin (14 points, a rebound, a steal and an assist) and Cole Singer (10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal) kept the Vikings in peril as the Warriors outscored them 19-5 in the second quarter.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game with White Swan (third in the West at 8-4, 5-2 after its 67-56 home win against Kittitas Tuesday) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 65, Mabton 42
CER 18 19 11 17 — 65
MAB 13 5 10 14 — 42
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-1, 7-0): Joel Kelly 16, Luke Chafin 14, Gage Ellison 13, Cole Singer 10, Jett Favero 10, Dominick Johnson 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Singer, Favero). Totals 25 13-23 65.
WHITE SWAN 67, KITTITAS 56
Tuesday in White Swan
SCORING — Kittitas (6-10, 2-6): Conner Coles 22 points, Josh Rosbach 16, Michael Towner 14, Doug Varnum 4
NEXT: Granger (4-10, 1-6) at Kittitas, 7:30 p.m. Friday