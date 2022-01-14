The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Warrior boys (8-1 overall, 4-0) won their second game in a row and allowed their fewest points of the season, 61-29, at rival Highland (seventh, 1-12, 0-6) Friday in Cowiche.
Luke Chafin made two of Cle Elum-Roslyn's six 3-pointers on the way to 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Cole Singer (13 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal) joined him as the Warriors closed with a 28-7 fourth-quarter run.
Next for the Warriors (20-4, 13-1 in 2021-22) is a road game at Goldendale scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 61, Highland 29
CER 5 14 14 28 — 61
HIG 6 7 9 7 — 29
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-1, 4-0): Luke Chafin 13, Cole Singer 13, Jett Favero 12, Mac Williams 7, Joel Kelly 4, Caleb Bogart 4, Dominick Johnson 3, Heath Montgomery 2, Cash Najar 3. 3-pointers — 6 (Chafin 2, Najar, Singer, Johnson, Favero). Totals 24 7-15 61.
NO. 20 ELLENSBURG AT PROSSER
The Bulldogs (5-4 overall and sixth in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference at 1-2) did not play at Prosser (third at 5-7, 2-2 to 8-3, 4-0 No. 7 Grandview and 6-5, 2-1 No. 23 Selah) due to freezing fog Friday, so instead they will hope to play for their second win in a row in a 5:30 p.m. Saturday game at rival Othello (fourth, 3-5, 1-1).
Ellensburg, which did not face the Huskies in spring 2021, outpaces opponents 69.1-62 per game where the Huskies put in 51.6 and give up 61.1.
GOLDENDALE 1, KITTITAS 0
The Coyotes (6-7 overall and fifth in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West at 2-3) ceded a forfeit to the host Timberwolves (fourth, 6-4, 3-2) Friday as Kittitas boys' and girls' basketball and wrestling are unable to compete until Tuesday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Coyote boys will see what becomes of their home contest against Mabton (second at 6-6, 3-0) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kittitas beat the host Vikings 79-46 June 17, 2021, and is outlasted 50.5-53.4 per game this winter where Mabton puts in 52.5 points to 57.2 allowed.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
NO. 7 ELLENSBURG AT NO. 12 PROSSER
The Central Washington Athletic Conference second-place Bulldog girls (11-0 overall, 3-0) did not play at the leading No. 11 Mustangs (10-2, 4-0) Friday due to freezing fog, so instead Ellensburg will attempt to play at 15th-ranked Othello (third, 7-2, 3-0) scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
NO. 20 GOLDENDALE 1, KITTITAS 0
The Coyote girls (3-9 overall) surrendered a forfeit to the 20th-ranked West rival Timberwolves as Kittitas boys' and girls' basketball and wrestling are sidelined with COVID-19 health and safety protocols until Tuesday.
Kittitas is scheduled next for a home game with Mabton (fourth, 5-7, 3-2), which survives opponents 43.9-40.8 per game where the Coyotes put in 30.7 and give up 36, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
NO. 22 HIGHLAND 1, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0
The Warrior girls (5-5 overall and sixth in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West at 1-3) conceded a forfeit to the No. 22 Scotties (fifth, 7-5, 3-3) prior to their matchup Friday in Cowiche.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled next for a game at 20th-ranked Goldendale at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Warriors are on the short end of a 30.7-to-36 point-per-game spread where the Timberwolves outlast opponents 47.1-32.2.