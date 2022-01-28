The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team recovered from its Central Washington Athletic Conference loss Thursday in Prosser by allowing its fewest points of the winter in a Coaches Versus Cancer contest at home against rival Othello Friday.
The 17th-ranked Bulldogs collected their sixth win in their last seven games, 65-32, at halftime of which girls’ coach Jeff Whitney was honored as he continues treatment for a brain tumor.
Ellensburg (10-5 overall, 6-3 CWAC) held the Huskies (3-11, 1-7) to their fewest points of the season and claimed the season series after beating them 58-45 on the road Jan. 15.
“Everyone on our team has really started to commit on defense, so we are not too worried about individual matchups,” Bulldogs senior guard JT Fenz said.
Cade Gibson led with five of Ellensburg’s 12 3-pointers in a 19-point, three-assist, one-rebound performance, and hit three of the Bulldogs’ seven first-quarter triples that helped to build a 23-9 lead to start the second.
Fenz followed with 10 points, eight assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal as Othello senior guard Rodrigo Garza was his side’s high scorer with eight points.
Next for the Bulldogs is the home half of a back-to-back with East Valley scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after which they will head for a 7:30 p.m. contest Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg 65, Othello 32
Friday in Ellensburg
OTH 9 9 5 9 — 32
ELL 23 16 18 8 — 65
SCORING — Othello (3-11, 1-7): Rodrigo Garza 8, David Alegria 6, Andre Garza 5, Joshua Tovar 4, Collin Simmons 3, Travis Murdock 3, Jose Deleon 2, Ezra Gonzalez. 3-pointers — 4 (Simmons, R. Garza, A. Garza, Murdock). Totals 12 4-8 32. Ellensburg (10-5, 6-3): Cade Gibson 19, JT Fenz 10, Emmett Fenz 9, Gavin Marrs 5, Fletcher Conaway 5, Jack Morrill 4, Noah Nealey 3, Darius Andaya 3, Eli Lewis 3, Ryker Fortier 2, Josh Boast 2. 3-pointers — 12 (Gibson 5, Conaway, Nealey, Andaya, JT Fenz, E. Fenz). Totals 25 3-5 65.
NO. 15 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 66, NO. 23 WHITE SWAN 38
Friday in White Swan
CER 26 20 12 8 — 66
WSW 4 10 9 15 — 38
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-1 overall, 8-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West, 24-4, 17-1 in 2021-22): Joel Kelly 16 (15 rebounds), Luke Chafin 15, Cole Singer 8, Gage Ellison 7, Caleb Bogart 7, Jett Favero 5, Cash Najar 3, Dominick Johnson 3, Heath Montgomery 2. 3-pointers — 10 (Chafin 3, Singer 2, Kelly, Johnson, Favero, Bogart, Najar). Totals 23 10-18 66.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Granger (5-12, 2-8), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
KITTITAS 52, GRANGER 49
Friday in Kittitas
SCORING — Kittitas (7-10 overall, 3-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Michael Towner 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 9-for-9 free throws; Josh Rosbach 11 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Conner Coles: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Doug Varnum 1 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Terry Huber: 2 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal.
NEXT: Kittitas at Highland (1-16, 0-9), 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Cowiche
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL NO. 17 WHITE SWAN 56, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 38
Friday in Cle Elum
WSW 13 20 9 20 — 56
CER 9 10 11 8 — 38
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-9 overall, 2-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Gracie Glondo 13, Gwen Ellison 10 (13 rebounds), Maddy Kretschman 6 (11 rebounds), Loreydy Santiago 5, Rachael Bator 2, Jailynn Sattler 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 14 10-26 38.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Granger (11-5, 6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday
GRANGER 53, KITTITAS 32
Friday in Kittitas
GRA 10 9 23 11 — 53
KIT 13 8 4 7 — 32
SCORING — Kittitas (3-14 overall, 0-9 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Rillee Huber 14, Brenna Wilson 5, Hope Harris 5, Elysa Nash 3, Sydney Bare 2, Stephanie Nevius 2, Kinzie Federwisch.
NEXT: Kittitas at Highland (8-8, 4-6), 6 p.m. Saturday in Cowiche
OTHELLO AT NO. 6 ELLENSBURG (CANCELED)
The Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 7-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference and 25-2, 16-2 in 2021-22) did not host the Huskies Friday, so instead they will finish January with a road game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Prosser.
Ellensburg wins its games by a CWAC-leading 45.2-point (66.2-21) average so far this winter.