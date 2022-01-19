At this point, we’re all just waiting for the Bulldog girls to see eighth-ranked Prosser.
Ellensburg (13-0 overall, 5-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference and 23-2, 14-2 in 2021-22) is scheduled to meet the second-place Mustangs (11-2, 5-0) on the road at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 before hosting them in the season finale set for 5:45 p.m. Feb. 4 after the Bulldogs’ Jan. 14 away game was postponed with freezing fog.
Ellensburg leads the CWAC in average points for (66.1) and against (20.9) and scoring margin (45.2) through Tuesday where Prosser usually wins by 13.3.
The Bulldogs, ranked only behind Tumwater (13-1), West Valley of Spokane (9-1), Washougal (9-1) and Hudson’s Bay of Vancouver (9-2) in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Class 2A RPI Rankings, beat the Mustangs 60-37, fell 51-42 and won 66-52 in spring 2021.
Halle Wright, a 6-foot Prosser senior power forward and the returning CWAC Player of the Year, leads the conference with 21.5 points per game through Monday, and her teammate Malia Cortes, a 5-foot-2-inch senior guard, is ninth (11.31).
Wright is also first in free throws made (7.38) and attempted (8.63), as well as in percentage (85.5).
Dylan Philip is fifth in CWAC points per game (15.83), Katie Blume (11.08) is 11th, Jamison Philip (10.92) is 12th and Rylee Leishman (9.17) is 15th.
Until the fateful showdowns, Dylan Philip’s 24 points led Ellensburg 66-14 past junior wing/post Natalee Trevino (six points) and Grandview (fourth, 4-8, 2-3) Tuesday for a season sweep after beating the Greyhounds 57-37 on the road Dec. 17, 2021.
Next for the Bulldogs, who allowed 14 or fewer points for the fourth time this winter, is a 6 p.m. game Friday at 6-foot-1-inch sophomore power forward Addison Mills (fourth in scoring at 16.15 points per game) and Ephrata (seventh, 3-11, 0-7), whom the Bulldogs beat 69-24 at home Dec. 18, 2021.
The Tigers fell 58-27 Tuesday at third-place No. 16 Othello (8-4, 4-2) and put in 42.6 points per contest to 58 given up.
MABTON 72, KITTITAS 40
The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Vikings (8-7 overall, 6-2) won their fifth game in a row and completed a season sweep of the Coyotes (seventh, 3-10, 0-5) Tuesday in Kittitas after winning the first game 52-46 at home Dec. 18, 2021.
Rillee Huber’s 12 points and Reyse Phillips’ 10 points led the Coyotes while eighth-grade guard Alana Zavala and freshman guards Esmerelda Sanchez and Jezebel Ramirez sparked Mabton with 17, 14 and 11 respective points.
Next for Kittitas is a game at Cle Elum-Roslyn (sixth, 5-6, 1-4), which took the first meeting 46-43 in overtime Dec. 17 in Kittitas, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum.
The Coyotes play to an average of 34.1 points for and 46.2 against while the Warriors score 27.9 points to 32.9 given up.
MAB 23 19 19 11 — 72
KIT 12 12 9 7 — 40
SCORING — Mabton (8-7, 6-2): Alana Zavala 17, Esmerelda Sanchez 14, Jezebel Ramirez 11, Keirrah Roettger 10, Amy Moreno 9, Jasmin Chavez 6, Mari Galarza 5. Kittitas (3-10, 0-5): Rillee Huber 12, Reyse Phillips 10, Hope Harris 4, Elysa Nash 4, Brenna Wilson 3, Morgan Nunley 3, Kinzie Federwisch 2, Sydney Bare 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
MABTON 47, KITTITAS 45
The Coyotes (6-8 overall and fifth in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West at 2-4) fell in a season sweep to the West-leading Vikings (9-6, 6-0) Tuesday in Kittitas after the Vikings took the first meeting 61-48 Dec. 18, 2021, in Mabton.
Scoring unavailable.
Next for the Coyotes is a game at No. 16 Cle Elum-Roslyn (second at 9-1, 5-0), who took the first contest 68-48 Dec. 17 in Kittitas, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum.
The Coyotes score 46.5 points per game against 49.2 allowed where the Warriors play to a West-best 69.7-45.2 advantage.