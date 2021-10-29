Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Class 2B No. 17 Kittitas/Thorp 49, Granger 24

The Coyotes (5-2 overall, 4-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) avenged a 48-6 Feb. 27 home loss to the Spartans (3-5, 2-3) Friday in Granger.

Tony Rios rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, Wyatt Kulm ran for 42 yards and two scores, Josh Rosbach bolted for 106 yards, two touchdowns and returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a score, and Josiah Contreras dashed for 42 yards and an end zone trip.

The Coyotes will host a crossover game against River View at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and, with a win, would reach Class 2B state, the first round of which is scheduled for Nov. 12-13.

Class 2B No. 25 Cle Elum-Roslyn 48, Highland 0

The Warriors (4-5 overall, 3-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) pitched their first shutout of the fall and kept Highland (0-9, 0-5) winless with their 15th head-to-head win since 2004 in their EWAC regular-season finale Friday in Cowiche.

Cle Elum-Roslyn will play a conference crossover game Nov. 5 at a time to be announced and, with a win, would reach the Class 2B state playoffs, the first round of which is scheduled for Nov. 12-13.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.