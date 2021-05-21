Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas (1)

Kittitas center Cody Van Dorn puts gets a basket on a putback in the Coyotes win over Granger Friday.

Neck-and-neck through most of the first half, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team used a huge third quarter, outscoring Granger by 10 points, to beat the Spartans, 64-45 Friday night.

The Coyotes (2-1) got off to a poor start, with Cody Van Dorn accounting for each of their six points in the first quarter compared to Granger’s 13, but a hot shooting second quarter carried into the second half to help the Coyotes pull away with a win.

Van Dorn led the way, punishing the Spartans inside and scoring at will along with fellow forward Luke Hayden. Michael Towner came off the bench to notch double figure scoring as well for the Coyotes.

Box score

GHS 13 17 8 7 — 45

KHS 6 27 18 13 — 64

Kittitas girls fight back in second half, but can’t dig out of early hole

Kittitas (2)

Kittitas freshman Brooke Ravet takes a three-pointer in the Coyotes loss to Granger Friday. Ravet finished with a team-high 14 points in the loss.

Held without a point in the first quarter, and down 19-0, the Kittitas girls basketball team came back to put together a decent third quarter, actually outscoring Granger, but couldn’t comeback, losing 58-34.

The Coyotes (0-3) scored 16 points in the third quarter, one of their better scoring efforts all season, but after a rough first half saw them go down 35-10, it was too much to battle back from.

Freshman Brooke Ravet led the Coyotes with 14 points, followed by eighth graders Elysa Nash (eight points) and Morgan Nunley (eight points).

Box score

GHS 19 16 13 10 — 58

KHS 0 10 16 8 — 34

Ellensburg girls bounce back, beat Grandview thanks to Philip and Leishman

The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team’s starting guard duo were back, and better than ever in a 46-36 win Friday night in Grandview.

Led by Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman, who scored a combined 27 points, the Bulldogs (5-1) fought back after their first loss of the season last weekend.

The game was won in the third quarter, after an 11-point flurry from Philip helped the Bulldogs score 19 points and build up a sizable lead.

Box score

EHS 6 13 19 8 — 46

GHS 6 5 11 14 — 36

Highlights

Philip — 14 points, Leishman — 13 points, Blume — 9 points, Hartrick — 5 points, Anderson — 3 points, Rogel — 1 point, Kennedy — 1 point

Ellensburg boys avenge early loss, beat Grandview

After dropping a heartbreak to Grandview earlier this season in overtime, the Ellensburg boys basketball team came back to beat the Greyhounds in their own building, 77-62.

Both the Ellensburg girls and boys will be in action on Saturday against East Valley.

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.