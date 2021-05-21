Neck-and-neck through most of the first half, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team used a huge third quarter, outscoring Granger by 10 points, to beat the Spartans, 64-45 Friday night.
The Coyotes (2-1) got off to a poor start, with Cody Van Dorn accounting for each of their six points in the first quarter compared to Granger’s 13, but a hot shooting second quarter carried into the second half to help the Coyotes pull away with a win.
Van Dorn led the way, punishing the Spartans inside and scoring at will along with fellow forward Luke Hayden. Michael Towner came off the bench to notch double figure scoring as well for the Coyotes.
Kittitas girls fight back in second half, but can’t dig out of early hole
Held without a point in the first quarter, and down 19-0, the Kittitas girls basketball team came back to put together a decent third quarter, actually outscoring Granger, but couldn’t comeback, losing 58-34.
The Coyotes (0-3) scored 16 points in the third quarter, one of their better scoring efforts all season, but after a rough first half saw them go down 35-10, it was too much to battle back from.
Freshman Brooke Ravet led the Coyotes with 14 points, followed by eighth graders Elysa Nash (eight points) and Morgan Nunley (eight points).
Ellensburg girls bounce back, beat Grandview thanks to Philip and Leishman
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team’s starting guard duo were back, and better than ever in a 46-36 win Friday night in Grandview.
Led by Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman, who scored a combined 27 points, the Bulldogs (5-1) fought back after their first loss of the season last weekend.
The game was won in the third quarter, after an 11-point flurry from Philip helped the Bulldogs score 19 points and build up a sizable lead.
Philip — 14 points, Leishman — 13 points, Blume — 9 points, Hartrick — 5 points, Anderson — 3 points, Rogel — 1 point, Kennedy — 1 point
Ellensburg boys avenge early loss, beat Grandview
After dropping a heartbreak to Grandview earlier this season in overtime, the Ellensburg boys basketball team came back to beat the Greyhounds in their own building, 77-62.
Both the Ellensburg girls and boys will be in action on Saturday against East Valley.