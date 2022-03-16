Kittitas County boys’ soccer, baseball, softball, boys’ golf and track and field sprang into action over the weekend and early this week.
The Ellensburg High School boys' soccer team held visiting Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth scoreless in regular time Tuesday, but the Kodiaks put in all five of their penalty kicks and got away 5-3.
Jose Santana, Daniel McReynolds and Sawyer Krohn knocked in their shootout attempts for the Bulldogs (0-2 overall), but Cascade finished it before Mauricio Gonzales got a chance.
"I think we played better in our first game than this one," Ellensburg coach Robert Opoku said. "We struggled to find our passes, but it's a preseason game, so what we need to do is go back to the drawing board and try to fix what we need to fix."
The Bulldogs, who also fell 4-2 at home to Class 4A West Valley of Yakima March 12, are scheduled next for a nonconference road game against Cascade's Caribou Trail League rival Cashmere at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vale Elementary School.
BASEBALL
Ellensburg 9, Burlington-Edison 8 (9 innings) (Saturday at Daniels Baseball Field in Anacortes)
Cade Gibson tied the Bulldogs' season opener at 8-8 with a two-out, two-run eighth-inning double, and Ryker Fortier wore a one-out pitch with the bases loaded for a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.
Gibson took the win in a combined pitching effort with Mason Street and Luke Sterkel.
Anacortes 2, Ellensburg 1 (Saturday at Daniels Baseball Field in Anacortes)
Through cold wind and rain in the nightcap, Class 1A/2A/3A Anacortes kept it to a low-scoring affair and won it with a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Brayden Twaites, Devon Sitton, Garrett Loen and Fortier’s group effort on the hill held Anacortes to a pair of hits, but the Seahawks kept the Bulldogs to one.
Next: Selah at Ellensburg (1-1 overall), 11 a.m./1 p.m. Saturday, Rotary Park
Grandview 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1 (Saturday in Grandview)
CLE 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 3
GRA 0 0 1 1 1 0 x — 3 4 1
BATTING: Clay Titus 2-3, RBI, BB; Caleb Bogart 1-3, R, BB. PITCHING: Bogart 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 7 K; Max Dearing 2.0 IP, H, R, 4 K
Next: Cascade at Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-1 overall), 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Kittitas 26, Columbia 3 (4 innings) (Tuesday)
COL 0 0 3 0 — 3 7 2
KIT 5 (14) 7 x — 26 17 1
BATTING: Camden Eddings 3-3, 3 R, 4 RBI; Gabe Carlson 3-3, 3 R, RBI; Conner Coles 2-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Jose Zepeda 1-1, 4 RBI, 2 BB; Bode Stermetz 2-3, 2 R, 5 RBI, BB. PITCHING: Blake Catlin 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 3 BB, 7 SO
Kittitas 25, Columbia 3 (4 innings) (Tuesday)
COL 2 0 1 0 — 3 9 0
KIT (12) 3 (10) x — 25 23 0
BATTING: Blake Catlin 4-4, 5 R, 3 RBI; Camden Eddings 4-4, 3 R, 7 RBI; Gabe Carlson 4-4, 3 R, RBI; PITCHING: Conner Coles 3.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 K
NEXT: Kittitas (2-0 overall) at Tri-Cities Prep, 3 p.m./5 p.m. March 29, in Pasco
SOFTBALL
Kittitas 8 Columbia 5 (Tuesday)
COL 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 — 5 4 2
KIT 2 0 2 3 1 0 x — 8 7 2
Elysa Nash, Reyse Phillips (4) and Stephanie Nevius
Hannah Moore 3-4, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB; Rillee Huber 2-4, 2-R HR, 2 SB; Arianna Hillebrand 2-3, R, RBI; Nash 2 R, 4 BB
Kittitas 10, Columbia 9 (Tuesday)
COL 3 0 2 0 0 3 1 — 9 5 4
KIT 4 0 0 1 0 3 2 — 10 12 4
Rillee Huber, Reyse Phillips (2) and Arianna Hillebrand
Hannah Moore 4-5, 3 R, RBI, 2B, 2 SB; Phillips 2-3, 2 R, RBI, SB, 11K; Shakina Miller 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 3B
Faith Benson reached on a HBP in the bottom of the seventh, Nevius drove her in to tie the game with a double, and Moore brought in Nevius with a walk-off double.
Next: Kittitas (2-0 overall) at Tri-Cities Prep, 3 p.m./5 p.m. March 29, in Pasco
BOYS' GOLF
Grandview Boys' Golf Invite (Monday at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside)
Team scores
1. West Valley (Yakima) 308; 2. Ellensburg 372; 3. Zillah High School 386; 4. East Valley (Yakima) 390; 5. Naches Valley 409; 6. Royal 415; 7. Selah 428; 8. Grandview 454; 9. Eisenhower 461; 10. Sunnyside 463; 11. Toppenish 515; 12. Wapato 564
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC Boys' Golf Pod 1, noon March 28, Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in Soap Lake
TRACK AND FIELD
Eisenhower Jamboree (Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Carson Favilla, Zillah, 11.91; 2. Gabe Craig, La Salle, 12.06; 3. Zakary Rocha, Othello, 12.10; 4. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 12.17; 5. George Wright, Ellensburg, 12.19; 7. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 12.35; 8. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 12.39 (PR); T-11. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 12.62 (PR); 27. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 13.67 (PR); 29. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 13.78 (PR)
300-meter dash
1. Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside, 36.58; 16. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 42.02 (PR); 25. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 43.5 (PR); 29. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 43.76 (PR); 30. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 44.45 (PR)
600-meter run
1. Caleb Stephenson, Eisenhower, 1:32.81; 7. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 1:42.19 (PR); 10. Brandin Miller, Ellensburg, 1:44.54 (PR); 26. Leif Rausch, Ellensburg, 2:07.64 (PR)
1,000-meter run
1. Anders Norman, AC Davis, 2:55.36; 2. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 3:00.45 (PR); 3. Gabriel Valdez, Toppenish, 3:01.91; 4. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 3:02.14 (PR); 5. Tysen Reed, Zillah, 3:04.86; 6. Theo Dittmer, Ellensburg, 3:07.25 (PR); 11. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 3:17.06 (PR); 14. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 3:20.25 (PR); 17. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 3:29.89 (PR); 19. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 3:35.10 (PR); 22. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 3:36.72 (PR)
2,000-meter run
1. Oscar Lopez, Eisenhower, 6:20.52; 2. Anders Norman, AC Davis, 6:33.32; 3. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 6:47.89 (PR); 4. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 7:03.28 (PR); 5. Sylas Garza, Othello, 7:18.34; 6. Wyatt Mullings, Ellensburg, 7:27.18 (PR); 7. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 7:38.50 (PR)
60-meter hurdles
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 8.71 (PR); 2. Rick Bishop, Sunnyside, 9.05; 3. Brandon Favilla, Zillah, 9.52; 4. Riley Blackburn, Toppenish, 10.02; 5. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, 10.11 (PR); 9. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 10.79 (PR)
2k steeplechase
1. Nathan Johnson, Eisenhower, 6:34.94; 6. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 7:57.18 (PR); 20. Tony Rios, Kittitas, 10:24.28 (PR); 21. Brody Stewart, Kittitas, 10:25.04 (PR); 22. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 10:28.47 (PR)
400-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin), 46.41; 2. Toppenish 46.93; 3. Othello 47.54
1,600-meter relay
1. Naches Valley, 3:42.94; 2. Eisenhower, 3:56.13; 3. Sunnyside 3:56.46; 4. Othello 4:11.46; 5. Ellensburg (Johan Callender-Bohman, Pasquale Masuccio, Sean Riley, Leo Baldovinos), 4:33.88
2,000-meter relay
1. Sunnyside, 5:04.74; 2. Ellensburg (Mac Steele, Trevor Wolfenbarger, Joseph Fromherz, Jeremy Wallace), 5:27.78; 3. Ellensburg (Dallin Parker, Brandin Miller, Wyatt Mullings, Theo Dittmer), 5:30.63; 4. Kittitas (Liam Peterson, Brody Stewart, Edgar Sanchez, Jordan Martin), 5:33.83; 5. Ellensburg (Chase McLaughlin, Leif Rausch, Caden Smith, Jensen Rotter), 5:52.35
Shot put
1. Pedro Cruz-Valladares, AC Davis, 39-5; 6. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 34-7 (PR); 8. Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 33-7 (PR); 15. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 31-10.5 (PR); 28. Alex Muhler, Ellensburg, 27-6 (PR); 32. Adrian Gallegos, Kittitas, 24-9 (PR); 35. Clayton Cagle, Ellensburg, 22-6 (PR)
Discus
1. Jeffery Condardo, Eisenhower, 112-7; 2. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 103-11 (PR); 3. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 101-2 (PR); 13. Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, 83-8; 18. Kyle Littler, Kittitas, 77-8 (PR); 19. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 76-5 (PR); 20. Alex Muhler, Ellensburg, 75-10 (PR); 22. Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 73-10 (PR); 23. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 73-8 (PR); 26. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 71-4; 29. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 67-1 (PR); 43. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 43-5 (PR)
Javelin
1. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 137-5; 2. Jose Perez, Kittitas, 130-2 (PR); 3. Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, 129-10 (PR); 10. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 114-9 (PR); 11. Tommy Sheeley, Kittitas, 114-4 (PR); 13. Chase McLaughlin, Ellensburg, 111-3 (PR); 18. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 102-5 (PR); 23. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 91-10; 37. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 76-4 (PR); 43. Yahir Zamora, Kittitas, 69-10 (PR); 45. Clayton Cagle, Ellensburg, 63-1 (PR)
High jump
1. Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley, 6-0; 2. Aiden Waddle, Eisenhower, 5-10; 3. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-8; 4. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 5-8; 7. Dallin Parker, Ellensburg, 5-4 (PR); 8. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 5-4; T-9. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 5-2; T-9. Darius Andaya, Ellensburg, 5-2 (PR); T-9. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 5-2 (PR); T-14. Noah Singer, Ellensburg, 4-10; 17. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 4-8 (PR)
Pole vault
1. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 9-0 (PR); 2. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 7-6; 3. Horacio Godinez, Toppenish, 7-0
Long jump
1. Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley, 20-5.75; 2. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 19-11.25 (PR); 3. George Wright, Ellensburg, 19-10.75 (PR); 8. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 18-6.25 (PR); 11. Darius Andaya, Ellensburg, 18-.75 (PR); 21. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 15-8.5 (PR); 23. Noah Singer, Ellensburg, 15-5.25; 24. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 15-2; 25. Adrian Gallegos, Kittitas, 14-11 (PR)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Mia Hicks, Zillah, 13.15; 2. Kati Escorcia, Sunnyside, 13.98; 3. Jazmine Richey, Grandview, 14.11; 4. Audrey Smith, Naches Valley, 14.15; 5. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 14.45 (PR); 7. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 14.60 (PR); T-8. Gabby Santos, Kittitas, 14.68 (PR); T-8. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 14.68 (PR); 14. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 15.07 (PR); 17. Elizabeth Strickland, Ellensburg, 15.09 (PR); 20. Endya Hollis, Ellensburg, 15.25 (PR); 23. Alex Bach, Ellensburg, 15.31 (PR); 25. Annika Richards, Ellensburg, 15.66 (PR); 29. Abbie Gansereit, Ellensburg, 15.79 (PR); 36. Naomi Roush, Ellensburg, 16.27 (PR); 39. Layla Williams, Ellensburg, 16.43 (PR); T-40. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 16.53 (PR); 43. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 16.60 (PR); 50. Tiffany Bell, Ellensburg, 17.07 (PR)
300-meter dash
1. Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower, 43.15; 2. Elaine Joyce, Ellensburg, 46.37 (PR); 3. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 47.13 (PR); 7. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 49.50 (PR); 12. Alex Bach, Ellensburg, 52.29 (PR); 15. Annika Richards, Ellensburg, 53.07 (PR); 16. Endya Hollis, Ellensburg, 53.10 (PR); 20. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 54.21 (PR); 22. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 55.58 (PR); 24. Layla Williams, Ellensburg, 57.53 (PR); 25. Abbie Gansereit, Ellensburg, 57.83 (PR)
600-meter run
1. Ilene Moran, AC Davis, 1:46.11; 9. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 2:13.29 (PR); 12. Eliana Ray, Ellensburg, 2:17 (PR); 20. Adrienne Sexton, Ellensburg, 2:32.98 (PR)
1,000-meter run
1. Isabela Alvarado, Eisenhower, 3:15.11; 2. Olivia Alegria, La Salle, 3:17.69; 3. Brooke Miles, Naches Valley, 3:21.33; 4. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 3:39.55 (PR); 5. Chloe Mattson, Ellensburg, 3:42.37 (PR); 8. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 3:46.91 (PR); 10. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 3:59.90 (PR); 12. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 4:06.24 (PR)
2,000-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 6:48.45 (PR, meet record); 2. Hannah Hilton, Eisenhower, 7:19.32; 3. Brooke Miles, Naches Valley, 7:24.55; 4. Alyssa Chavez, Eisenhower, 7:25.59; 5. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 7:33.47 (PR)
60-meter hurdles
1. Alaina Morgan, Sunnyside, 10.18; 2. Allison Smith, Naches Valley, 10.24; 3. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 10.60 (PR)
1,600-meter relay
1. Othello, 4:36.90; 2. Eisenhower, 4:41.10; 3. Ellensburg (Chloe Mattson, Eva Herion, Emma Beachy, Adrienne Herion), 5:05.73
2,000-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Holly Fromherz, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Elaine Joyce, Kate Laurent), 5:40.44; 2. Eisenhower, 5:51.60; 3. AC Davis, 6:29.98; 4. Sunnyside, 7:10.99
Shot put
1. Isabella Kanelopoulos, La Salle, 33-5.5; 2. Sailor Walker, Ellensburg, 30-2.5; 10. Faith Larsen, Ellensburg, 23-11 (PR); 23. Yari Solorzano, Kittitas, 17-8.5 (PR); 25. Dailey Seth, Ellensburg, 17-7 (PR); 28. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 15-9.5 (PR)
Discus
1. Erica Torres, Sunnyside, 104-9; 6. Kendell Bean, Ellensburg, 72-1; 8. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 71-4; 26. Savanna Nelson, Ellensburg, 56-6 (PR); 31. Elizabeth Boswell, Ellensburg, 54-8 (PR); 36. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 48-0; 45. Dailey Seth, Ellensburg, 38-3 (PR)
Javelin
1. Mariana Tilley, AC Davis, 96-7; 2. Haylie Rose, Naches Valley, 93-0; 3. Erica Torres, Sunnyside, 91-11; 4. Sara Diehm, Eisenhower, 90-6; 5. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 86-3 (PR); 12. Savanna Nelson, Ellensburg, 64-4 (PR); 19. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 58-9 (PR); 27. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 53-0 (PR); 30. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 45-4 (PR); 36. Elizabeth Boswell, Ellensburg, 38-7 (PR); 40. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 34-10 (PR)
Pole vault
1. Audrey Smith, Naches Valley, 7-6; 2. Kayla Krueger, Naches Valley, 7-0; 3. Danika Feriante, Naches Valley, 6-0; 4. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 5-6; 5. Abby Thomas, Naches Valley, 5-6
Long jump
1. Mia Hicks, Zillah, 15-3; 2. Alyssa Lee, Eisenhower, 14-5.5; 3. Kassandra Garza, Zillah, 14-3.5; 4. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 14-3 (PR); 5. Kati Escorcia, Sunnyside, 13-11.75; 6. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 13-9 (PR); 8. Elizabeth Strickland, Ellensburg, 13-5.25 (PR); 10. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 13-2 (PR); 12. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 13-1 (PR); 22. Naomi Roush, Ellensburg, 10-9.5 (PR); 23. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 10-9 (PR)
NEXT: Kittitas at WindBreaker Invitational, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Wahluke High School, in Mattawa; Ellensburg at Papa Wells Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday, East Valley High School, in Yakima