Cle Elum-Roslyn Girls Bball_011
Buy Now

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's Arianna Lombardi (14) dribbles down court after a steal against Kiona-Benton High School.

 Jacob Ford / Daily Record

Warriors girls defeat Cascade (Leavenworth)

The Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team went on the road Wednesday and defeated Cascade (Leavenworth), 60-27.

Senior Grace Terrill led CE-R with 24 points and added 11 rebounds and eight steals. Senior Hallee Hink notched 16 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Ariana Lombardi and Dani Santa each tallied eight points.

Cle Elum-Roslyn boys win

The Warriors defeated Cascade (Leavenworth) on Wednesday, 54-48.

Trailing 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter after scoring just five in the third, CE-R outscored Cascade 24-14 for the win.

It improved the Warriors to 4-5 on the season.

Carson Razee led CE-R with 17 points, and Jake Kelly added 13. Freshman Luke Chafin scored eight points.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.