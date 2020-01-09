Warriors girls defeat Cascade (Leavenworth)
The Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team went on the road Wednesday and defeated Cascade (Leavenworth), 60-27.
Senior Grace Terrill led CE-R with 24 points and added 11 rebounds and eight steals. Senior Hallee Hink notched 16 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Ariana Lombardi and Dani Santa each tallied eight points.
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys win
The Warriors defeated Cascade (Leavenworth) on Wednesday, 54-48.
Trailing 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter after scoring just five in the third, CE-R outscored Cascade 24-14 for the win.
It improved the Warriors to 4-5 on the season.
Carson Razee led CE-R with 17 points, and Jake Kelly added 13. Freshman Luke Chafin scored eight points.