CER Kittitas baseball

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Glen Franklin (6) rounds third base on April 15 in Kittitas.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The traveling Class 2B No. 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball team made quick work of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival White Swan on Saturday.

With a 14-1 five-inning win in the opener and a 4-0 first-frame finisher via Cougar forfeit in the closer, the Warriors’ win streak reached 15 games.


