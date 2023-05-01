The traveling Class 2B No. 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball team made quick work of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival White Swan on Saturday.
With a 14-1 five-inning win in the opener and a 4-0 first-frame finisher via Cougar forfeit in the closer, the Warriors’ win streak reached 15 games.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-1 overall, 6-1 West) trailed 1-0 through one in the early game but scored five runs in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the fifth. Glen Franklin batted 1-for-4 for two runs, two RBIs, walked and stole a base. Koen Stagner (1-for-3) got home twice, drove in two, walked and swiped two bases.
Caleb Bogart pitched four innings for seven strikeouts and the win against two hits, an earned run and a walk. Franklin closed in the fifth to walk one and strike out two.
In the rematch that lasted half an inning, Joel Kelly tripled and landed a pair of RBIs. Bogart and Max Dearing (a walk each) made it across home plate, as did Franklin before White Swan (10-7-1, 2-4) called it quits.
Next for the Warriors, winning by an average of 8.9 runs, is a 3 p.m. doubleheader between returning regional qualifiers on Wednesday at No. 23 Liberty Bell (8-9).
Goldendale 9, Kittitas 6
Saturday in Kittitas
GOL 0 0 0 1 2 1 5 – 9 6 2
KIT 1 2 0 2 0 1 0 – 6 11 2
BATTING – KIT: Terry Huber 2-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Gabe Carlson 2-3, 2 R, BB; Hunter Smith 2-3, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Eli Nash 2 BB, SB; George Seubert 2-3, 2 RBI; Brock Hutchinson 1-4, R; Jared Johnson 2-3, 2 R, BB. PITCHING – KIT: Conner Coles 4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 K; Gabe Carlson 2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, K; George Seubert (L) 3 ER, 3 BB; Hunter Smith IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K.
Kittitas 11, Goldendale 0 (5 innings)
Saturday in Kittitas
GOL 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 3
KIT (10) 0 1 0 x – 11 6 1
BATTING – Terry Huber 1-2, 2 R, BB, SB; Conner Coles 3 R, 3 BB; Gabe Carlson 3-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Eli Nash BB, SB; George Seubert R, 2 BB; JT Boitano R; Brock Hutchinson 1-3, R; Jared Johnson R. PITCHING – KIT: Eli Nash 5 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 7 K.
NEXT: No. 19 Kittitas (10-7 overall) vs. No. 11 Tri-Cities Prep (11-5-1), DH, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Central Washington University
Ellensburg 13, Grandview 1; Ellensburg 11, Grandview 0
Saturday in Grandview
NEXT: Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament semifinals, 3 Othello/6 Ephrata quarterfinal winner at 2 Ellensburg (15-5 overall), 11 a.m. May 6, Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park
SOFTBALL
Kittitas 23 Goldendale 0 (3 innings)
Saturday in Kittitas
GOL 0 0 0 – 0 2 1
KIT 9 14 x – 23 10 0
PITCHING – KIT: Reyse Phillips (6 K) and Shakina Miller. BATTING – KIT: Rillee Huber 2-2 3 R, 3 RBI, 2-R HR; Hailey Taasevigen 2-2, 3 R, 3 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 3B; Elysa Nash 1-1, 2B, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB; Aubree Knudson-Brown 3 R.
Kittitas 16, Goldendale 1
Saturday in Kittitas
GOL 1 0 0 – 1 2 2
KIT 6 7 3 – 16 13 1
PITCHING – KIT: Elysa Nash (5 K) and Natalie Cox. BATTING – KIT: Elysa Nash 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Shakina Miller 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI. Lizzy Sheely 3-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI. Lilly Faubion 1-1, 3 R, RBI.
NEXT: Kittitas (8-7 overall) vs. No. 23 Tri-Cities Prep (8-5-1), DH, 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Kittitas
Cle Elum-Roslyn 15, White Swan 0; Cle Elum-Roslyn 21, White Swan 0
Saturday in White Swan
NEXT: No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-5 overall) at Liberty Bell (3-14 through Saturday), DH, 3 p.m. Wednesday in Winthrop
Ellensburg 11, Prosser 5
Saturday in Ellensburg
PRO 0 0 4 0 1 0 0 – 5 4 4
ELL 3 2 2 0 3 1 x – 11 11 0
PITCHING – ELL: Sienna Pascoe and Reagan Messner. BATTING – ELL: EJ McIntosh 3-4, 2B; Hannah Krogstadt 2-3, 2B; Reagan Messner 2-5, 4 RBI.
Ellensburg 16, Prosser 9
Saturday in Ellensburg
PRO 0 4 2 1 0 0 2 – 9 5 6
ELL 3 3 7 1 2 0 x – 16 12 5
PITCHING – ELL: Olivia Carlson, Hannah Krogstadt (6) and Chante Leadercharge. BATTING – ELL: Sammi Johnston 3-3, 3B, 4 RBI; Sienna Pascoe 4-5, 2 RBI; EJ McIntosh 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Hannah Krogstadt 3-3, 2B, RBI.
NEXT: Ellensburg (4-14 overall, 2-8 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Grandview (3-15, 0-10), DH, 11 a.m. May 6
TRACK AND FIELD
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Rieke Invitational
Friday at Cascade High School, in Leavenworth
Boys
Team scores
1. Toppenish 149.5; 2. Brewster 93.5; 3. Liberty Bell 60; 8. Cle Elum-Roslyn 39
200-meter dash
1. Anthony Wright, Oroville, 23.14; 2. Nicholas Soto, Toppenish, 23.71; JJ Beiter, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 24.38
Triple jump
1. Santana Luna, Toppenish, 40-5; 2. Jack Davila, Toppenish, 37-6; 3. Kaiden-James Ellis, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 37-3 PR
Girls
Team scores
1. Toppenish 108; 2. Omak 101; 3. Cascade (Leavenworth) 100; 4. Brewster 91; 5. Cle Elum-Roslyn 53
Javelin
1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 106-6 PR
High jump
1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 4-10
Long jump
1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 15-6
Triple jump
1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 32-4
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC League Meet 3, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kittitas Secondary School