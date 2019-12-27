In Kittitas, the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls defeated Kittitas, 50-30.

The Warriors were led by senior Grace Terrill who notched 17 points while making three 3s. Senior Hallee Hink scored 13 and sophomore Ariana Lombardi had 10 along with five steals.

The Warriors jumped out to a 29-10 lead at the half.

Terrill is now 23 points away from reaching 1,000 in her career. Cle Elum-Roslyn plays at 11 a.m. today versus Woodland.

Cle Elum-Roslyn boys fall to Woodland in Holiday Tournament at Kittitas

The Warriors were defeated by Woodland on Friday, 50-29.

A rough first quarter put Woodland ahead 20-4, and then 25-8 at the half.

Carson Razee led Cle Elum-Roslyn with eight points. Jake Kelly scored six and Jett Favero added five.

The Warriors play at 3:30 p.m. today versus Kittitas.

Kittitas boys fall to Morton/White Pass

The Coyotes lost to Morton/White Pass, 42-33, on Friday night at Kittitas’ Holiday Tournament.

Seniors Justin Hudson and Jaymeson Walters scored eight points each. Sophomore Blake Catlin added six.

Kittitas will host Cle Elum-Roslyn at 3:30 p.m. today.

