Cle Elum-Roslyn girls defeat Goldendale
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team defeated Goldendale on Saturday, 54-45.
Seniors Grace Terrill and Hallee Hink led CE-R with the two combing for 44 of the team’s points. Terrill scored 25 and made six 3s. Hink scored 19 and made 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Ariana Lombardi notched six points.
Kittitas boys fall to Reardan
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team lost to Reardan on Saturday, 73-68, that snapped Kittitas’ five game winning streak.
Sophomore Blake Catlin scored 28 points, senior Justin Hudson had 15 and junior Cody VanDorn notched 14.
Kittitas girls lose to Reardan
The Kittitas High School girls basketball team lost to Reardan on Saturday, 52-39.
Senior Amelia Mohn scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three assists. Eighth-grader Brooke Ravet notched eight points along with seven rebounds. Senior Grace Allphin had 7 points and six rebounds.
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys defeat Goldendale
The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team defeated Goldendale on Saturday, 72-63.
Junior Jake Kelly had a double-double with a sterling 32 points along with 12 rebounds. Freshman Luke Chafin scored 14 points and sophomore Gage Ellison scored 11 and added seven boards.