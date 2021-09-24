Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High girls’ soccer team accepted a forfeit from visiting Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Mabton Thursday as the Vikings could not field enough players for a game.

The Warriors won their third game in a row, improved to 4-2 overall, 3-0 EWAC, and are yet to allow an in-conference goal.

Mabton fell to 0-3, 0-3.

“We weren’t surprised: We almost knew it was coming,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Kevin Eichhorn said.

Next for the Warriors is an EWAC home game against Goldendale scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

GOLDENDALE 3, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High volleyball team faced high-powered Goldendale in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference road action Thursday.

The Warriors fell 3-0 and dropped to 1-5 overall, 1-3 EWAC.

“Tonight’s game was a tough match,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Goldendale is an incredible team with few weaknesses. That being said, our Warriors played a hard and smart game: Freshman Gwen Ellison really stepped up her game tonight and played aggressively, having some of the best swings she has had all season. Kindall Gray, who also plays outside also had some great swings, played defense expertly, and had numerous serving runs. Right sides Summer Isotalo and Nikole Anderson picked up numerous hard balls on defense, reading plays and never giving up on any balls. Setter Amanda Board also hustled consistently, making key sets and enabling many great kills. Middles Tani’a Denney and Jessica Korich picked up great blocks, tips, and kills on the net playing overpasses aggressively and tracking hitters. On the whole, our team played with great chemistry and communicated well. I am especially proud of their willingness to play every ball all out and without fear.”

Next for the Warriors is the Quincy Invitational Volleyball Tournament, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and to include Class 2A Ephrata, Class 2B Highland and Lake Roosevelt, and Class 1A Royal and Cashmere.

WHITE SWAN 3, KITTITAS 1

The Kittitas High School volleyball team fell 3-1 to White Swan in its Eastern Washington Athletics Conference home game Thursday.

The Coyotes fell to 1-3 overall, 1-3 EWAC, and the Cougars improved to 1-4, 1-2.

Next for Kittitas is an EWAC game at Mabton scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

