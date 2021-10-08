Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team tied its highest goal count of the fall and its spring season win total as it beat Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Granger 7-1 on the road Thursday.

The Warriors, who also beat the Spartans (3-5 overall, 3-4 EWAC) by a 6-0 margin at home Sept. 14, improved to 7-3, 6-1 EWAC.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC home game against Columbia (0-9, 0-7), which fell 10-0 at Highland Thursday and which the Warriors beat 7-0 Sept. 21 in Burbank, at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in Cle Elum.

VOLLEYBALL

Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Auburn Adventist 0

The Warriors repaid a 3-1 Sept. 14 road loss to the Class 1B/2B Falcons (4-6 overall) with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-16 home sweep and improved to 4-6 Thursday.

“This match really demonstrated how much we have improved in the last month,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman, whose side has won three of its last four non-tournament games and matched its spring season win total. “Ady Maletzke, Gwen Ellison, Kindall Gray and Megan Conover defended the ball well, allowing our team to run the offense efficiently. Middles Tani’a Denney and Jessica Korich played the net well, earning numerous blocks and kills on overpassed balls. Megan Conover, Nikole Anderson, and Kindall Gray also had great serving runs, allowing us to get out ahead.”

Next for the Warriors is an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference game at Highland (2-5, 2-5), which beat host Cle Elum-Roslyn 3-1 Sept. 16 and fell 3-2 Thursday in Kittitas, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cowiche.

Kittitas 3, Highland 2

The Coyotes beat the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Scotties (2-5 overall, 2-5 EWAC) for the second time this season, won a second game in a row and improved to 3-5 overall, 3-5 Thursday.

Next for Kittitas Secondary is an EWAC game at Granger (9-1, 6-1), which took the first meeting 3-1 Sept. 16 in Kittitas and swept its second game in a row Thursday in Mabton, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

