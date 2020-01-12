CE-R girls drub Granger
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team defeated Granger on Saturday, 51-8.
CE-R held Granger to scoreless quarters in the first and third. The Warriors led 16-0 after the first.
Sophomore Ariana Lombardi went off for 23 points along with seven rebounds. Hallee Hink had 15 points and Grace Terrill notched 11 with eight rebounds.
Kittitas boys win on the road
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team defeated Liberty Christian, 71-61.
Sophomore Blake Catlin scored 28 points. Senior Justin Hudson tallied 10 points and 10 assists along with six rebounds. Cody VanDorn also posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards.
Kittitas girls win
The Kittitas High School girls basketball team edged Liberty Christian, 38-35. Hannah Moore hit the game winning 3 for Kittitas.
Senior Grace Allphin had nine points with 11 rebounds. Senior Kyra Rupp added 13 points and seven rebounds. Brooke Ravet notched seven rebounds and four points. Junior Amelia Mohn tallied seven points and three assists.
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys defeat Granger
Freshman Luke Chafin scored a team-leading 23 points and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team went on to win 64-54 on Saturday.
Chafin also added five steals.
Sophomore Gage Ellison scored 12 points making 5-of-6 from the field. Senior Max Weeda notched eight points.