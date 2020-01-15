Ellensburg girls win on the road
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team (13-0, 11-0 CWAC) stayed undefeated with a 62-34 victory over Grandview (10-4, 8-4) Tuesday.
Sophomore Dylan Philip led EHS with 16 points, junior Kami Hartrick added 10 and senior Brinley Hagemeier notched nine. Sophomores Katie Blume and Kaelynn Smith each scored eight. The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday at home versus Prosser (8-5, 8-3).
Kittitas boys defeat Mabton
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team improved to 6-6 with a road win over Mabton on Tuesday, 64-57.
Senior Justin Hudson led KHS with 21 points and four assists. Junior Cody VanDorn posted another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Blake Catlin scored 12 points and senior Dawson Byers corralled six rebounds.
Kittitas girls fall to Mabton
The Kitittas High School girls basketball team fell to Mabton on Tuesday night, 63-41.
Junior Amelia Mohn scored 11 points along with two assists and two steals. Senior Kyra Rupp notched 11 points, senior Grace Allphin and sophomore Hannah Moore each had five points. Eighth grader Brooke Ravet tallied four points.
EHS wrestling results
The Ellensburg High School wrestling came away with one match victory Tuesday night over Prosser, 55-30, but fell to Ephrata, 42-36.
Ellensburg now sits at 2-1 in conference.
Ellensburg vs. Prosser
106
Jack Eyler (EHS) won by major decision over Abla Acosta (PHS) (Maj. Dec. 15-2)
113
Diego Contreras (PHS) won by fall over Tyson Holloway (EHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
120
Reyden Haizer (PHS) won by forfeit (EHS)
126
Christian Davis (EHS) won by forfeit (PHS)
132
Jacob Bacon (EHS) won by fall over Conner Thompson (PHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
138
Francisco Ayala (EHS) won by forfeit (PHS)
145
Cole Weaver (EHS) won by forfeit (PHS)
152
Kade Merricks (PHS) won by fall over Dale Fabion (EHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
160
Corgan Smith (EHS) won by fall over Aaron Lansing (PHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)
170
Lorenzo Gonzalez (EHS) won by fall over Ricardo Espinoza (PHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
182
Henry Rinehart (EHS) won by decision over Logan Candenoza (PHS) (Dec 2-1)
195
Logan Stolen (EHS) won by forfeit (PHS)
220
Forfeit (EHS) Forfeit (PHS)
285
Alex Frias (PHS) won by fall over Joshua Wichers (EHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)
Ellensburg vs. Ephrata
106
Jack Eyler (Ellensburg) won by fall William Flyn (Ephrata) (Fall 2nd Rd)
113
Tyson Holloway (Ellensburg) won by fall over Josue Sanchez (Ephrata)(Fall 1st Rd)
120
Francisco Anaya-Hernandez (Ephrata) won by forfeit (Ellensburg)
126
Christian Davis (Ellensburg) won by fall over Kaden Buchanon(Ephrata)(Fall 1st Rd)
132
Hudson Sager (Ephrata) won by fall over Jacob Bacon (Ellensburg) (Fall 3rd Rd)
138
Francisco Ayala (Ellensburg) won by fall over Estevan Contreras (Ephrata) (Fall 1st Rd)
145
Kelvin Segar (Ephrata) won by decision over Cole Weaver (Ellensburg) (Dec. 11-6)
152
Corbin Sager (Ephrata) won by fall over Dale Fabion (Ellensburg) (Fall 1st Rd)
160
Corgan Smith (Ellensburg) won by fall over Caleb McMullen (Ephrata) (Fall 2nd Rd)
170
Lorenzo Gonzalez (Ellensburg) won by fall over Brian Olivera (Ephrata) (Fall 3rd Rd)
182
Carter Mills (Ephrata) won by decision in overtime over Henry Rinehart (Ellensburg) (Dec 2-0)
195
Mac Lard (Ephrata) won by fall over Logan Stolen (Ellensburg) (Fall 1st Rd.)
220
Kevin Pelayo (Ephrata) vs. Forfeit (Ellensburg)
285
Lucas Tucker (Ephrata) won by fall over Joshua Wichers (Ellensburg) (Fall 1st Rd)
EHS boys basketball loses to Grandview
The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team fell to Grandview Tuesday night, 59-49.
Senior Ryan Ferguson finished with 19 points, sophomore Aiden Lewis scored 12. The Bulldogs host Prosser on Thursday.
CE-R boys fall to Cashmere
The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team dropped a road game to Cashmere, 64-49, Tuesday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn was led by freshman Luke Chafin who scored 16 points, 14 of them coming in the third quarter alone with four 3s.
Jett Favero notched 15 opined and Gage Ellison had eight.