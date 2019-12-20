Ellensburg girls defeat Ephrata, 68-29
The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 with a road win versus Ephrata on Friday night.
With Selah losing on Friday, EHS takes over as the top team in the CWAC at 5-0.
Sophomore Dylan Philip led EHS with 23 points. Senior Brinley Hagemeier scored 13 and sophomore Kaelynn Smith and Aucklyn Ness each tallied six.
Cle Elum-Roslyn girls lose to La Salle
The Warriors dropped a road game to La Salle, 59-19.
Senior Grace Terrill scored a team-leading eight points, sophomore Ariana Lombardi notched seven.
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys fall to La Salle
The Warriors fell to La Salle on Friday night, 99-44.
Cle Elum-Roslyn was led by Luke Chafin who notched 13 points with five of them from the free throw line.
Jake Kelly had four points and 11 rebounds. Gage Ellison tallied nine points and six rebounds.
Ellensburg boys lose on the road Friday
The Ellensburg boys fell to Ephrata, 52-29. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 1-5.
Senior Ryan Ferguson led EHS with 10 points. Aiden Lewis notched eight and JT Fenz, Bryce Messner and Cade Gibson each added six.