EHS girls defeat Othello
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team defeated Othello on Saturday 56-40.
Kaelynn Smith led EHS with 12 points. Dylan Philip and Brinley Hagemeier each scored seven points. Rylee Leishman added five.
EHS is now 16-0 in conference play with two games remaining.
CE-R girls defeat Granger
The Cle-Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team defeated Granger on Saturday 50-34.
Hallee Hink led the Warriors with 15 points, Grace Terrill added 13 and Isabelle Martin had 11 along with 10 rebounds.
Kittitas girls win on the road
The Kittitas High School girls basketball team defeated Lyle-Wishram on Saturday, 59-42.
Brooke Ravet led KHS with 15 points, Kyra Rupp notched 14 and Grace Allphin had seven along with 11 rebounds. Amelia Mohn scored five points and dished out five assists as well.
EHS boys win in OT
The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team won its fourth straight game with a victory over Othello on Saturday 58-50. The win clinches them the seventh seed into districts.
Ryan Ferguson scored 19 points, Aiden Lewis had 12 and JT Fenz scored 11.
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys fall to Granger
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team dropped a game to Granger on Saturday 77-70.
Luke Chafin and Gage Ellison each scored 13 points. Jake Kelly added 12 points and Max Weeda had 11.
Kittitas boys drub Lyle-Wishram
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team defeated Lyle-Wishram on Saturday 81-16.
Justin Hudson led KHS with 14 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Josh Rosbach had 11 points and Blake Catlin, Luke Hayden and Cody VanDorn all had nine points. Catlin added five assists and VanDorn corralled five boards.