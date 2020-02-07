EHS girls finish regular season undefeated

The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team cruised by Selah on Friday, 75-45.

EHS went a perfect 20-0, 18-0 in conference. The Bulldogs receive two byes in districts and will play in the semifinals at Central Washington University on Feb. 15.

Sophomore Dylan Philip led EHS with 20 points. Senior Brinley Hagemeier had 13, sophomore Katie Blume notched eight and junior Aucklyn Ness finished with seven.

EHS boys fall in final regular season game

The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team fell in a close one to Selah, 65-62.

The Bulldogs are the No. 7 seed in districts and will play the No. 6 team in a loser-out game at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Yakima SunDome.

