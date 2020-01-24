Ellensburg girls remain undefeated, beat WapatoThe Bulldogs improved to 15-0, 13-0 in conference with a 70-45 win over Wapato on Friday.
Sophomore Dylan Philip led EHS with 21 points and senior Brinley Hagemeier added 15. Aucklyn Ness and Kiadyn Whitney each scored six.
CE-R girls fall to La SalleThe Warriors fell to La Salle Friday night, 51-33.
Senior Hallee Hink led CE-R with 10 points and added three steals. Grace Terrill notched nine points along with six rebounds and and three assists. Rachel Bator corralled eight rebounds.
The Warriors fell to La Salle on Friday night, 84-36.
Freshman Luke Chafin led CE-R with 11 points along with three steals. Junior Jake Kelly notched seven points and two rebounds. Jett Favero and Carson Razee each scored four points.
EHS boys defeat WapatoThe Bulldogs snapped a four-game skid with a road win over Wapato on Friday, 83-55.
EHS sits 4-11, 4-9 in conference which is seventh in the standings.