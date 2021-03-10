EHS girls soccer stays unbeaten, shuts out Grandview
It only took two minutes for the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team to take a lead it would never relinquish in a 4-0 win over Grandview Tuesday afternoon.
It was Dylan Philip’s day in the sun in Ellensburg, with the junior scoring a hat trick and benefiting from good passes from her teammates. After scoring her first goal two minutes in, Philip was on the right end of a perfect pass from senior Maddy Snow, giving the Bulldogs (8-0-1) a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute.
Then, after controlling possession throughout the second half, Philip got her third goal in the 55th minute. Junior Anna Engeland capped off the win with a goal of her own in the 67th minute to give EHS its eighth win of the season.
The Bulldogs have just four scheduled contests left this year, with their next match on the road in Prosser on Thursday.
EHS volleyball rebounds with sweep of Grandview
After a disappointing first loss of the season against West Valley on Saturday, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team responded with a sweep of Grandview (25-18, 25-17, 25-17) on the road.
The Bulldogs (6-1) hit .294, and were once again led by sophomore Abby Harrell, who notched 15 kills and seven digs. Junior Lydia Becker secured eight kills or her own and almost grabbed a double-double with 11 digs.
Embracing the youth movement, freshman setter Kacey Mayo dished out 21 assists and senior Taylor Perez led the team with 12 digs.
Ellensburg will play next on Thursday for Senior Night against Prosser.
Kittitas rolls against Mabton
In straight sets, the Kittitas High School volleyball squad swept Mabton (25-19, 25-18, 25-12) in a team effort.
Amelia Mohn and Ava Smith stuffed the stat sheet, with Mohn dishing out 26 assists, digging five balls, and serving up two aces, and Smith scoring five kills with 10 digs and three blocks.
The Coyotes (6-1) only grew stronger as the match went on, winning definitively in the third set and playing well defensively, with Smith and Natalia Benevides achieving double-digit digs with Benevides digging 12.
KHS will face off against cross-county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn on Thursday for another home match as the season begins to wind down.