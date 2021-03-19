Powered by two more goals from star forward Dylan Philip, and an incredible assist from Maddy Snow to get things going, the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team beat East Valley in its home finale, 2-0.
Philip recorded the brace, and has 10 goals in her last four matches, all wins. Her first, in the sixth minute, featured an incredible corner from Snow, the ball found the head of Philip and the junior made sure to put it through for the game’s opening and deciding goal.
Philip’s second was unassisted, but equally as impressive. She dribbled her way through the East Valley defense, and shot from deep to find the back of the net for the second time in the first half.
The Bulldogs (10-0-1) defense was strong was again as well, with Reagan Messner recording five saves in the win, defending run outs well and preventing any chances for scores.
The Bulldogs have just one game left on their schedule against Grandview for their season closer on the road this Saturday.
Ellensburg volleyball sweeps East Valley
Paced by a strong defensive effort, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team swept East Valley Thursday (25-13, 25-23, 25-20) in a dominant showing.
The Bulldogs (8-2) have just one match left to play this weekend against Grandview at home before their season is over. Full stats below:
Alice Bennett (senior) 7 blocks, 5 digs Taylor Perez (senior) 17 digs Lydia Becker (junior) 3 aces, 5 kills, 19 digs Kacey Mayo (freshman) 11 assists, 4 digs Abby Harrell (sophomore) 15 kills, 9 digs Team Totals: 27 kills 63 digs and 9 blocks