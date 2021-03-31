Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


EHS softball brings out the bats in strong display over Grandview

In its 24-0 win over Grandview Tuesday, the Ellensburg High School softball team recorded 15 hits and committed just one error. 

The Bulldogs (3-0) got on Grandview early, scoring nine runs in the first inning and putting runs across in every inning until the mercy rule was applied. 

EHS has a weekend off before taking on East Valley next weekend. 

Full stats

Win-Kassidy Winter (1-0). Loss-Gabi Ledesma (0-2)

2B-Ellensburg - Maggie Bedsaul 2; Maddie Kennedy; Laney Mayer; Jami Nelson; Tess Polacek. 3B-Ellensburg - Lily Case. RBI-Ellensburg - Maddie Kennedy 3; Jami Nelson 3; Victoria Zimmerman 2; Lily Case 2; Sienna Pascoe 2; Kassidy Winter; Alexus Bosancu; Laney Mayer; Jami Nelson; Reagan Messner; Chante LeaderCharge. Hits-Ellensburg - Victoria Zimmerman 3-4; Jami Nelson 3-4; Maddie Kennedy 2-3; Maggie Bedsaul 2-3; Lily Case 1-1; Kassidy Winter 1-3; Laney Mayer 1-2; Tess Polacek 1-2; Sienna Pascoe 1-3.

Big second inning fuels EHS baseball to victory on the road

Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Ellensburg High School baseball team notched a 6-2 victory against Grandview Tuesday afternoon. 

The Bulldogs (3-0) were actually outhit, 6-5, but took advantage of errors and walks to score five runs in the second inning. 

Brayden Twaites had a bases clearing triple to put three runs across and pitched three hitless innings with just one unearned run to his credit. The Bulldogs' baseball team also has this weekend off before returning to action next weekend. 

Full EHS stats

Cade Gibson 1 run , 1 RBI; John Beard 1 for 3, 2B; Jacob Roseberry 1 run; Ryker Fortier 1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 HBP; Jack Morrill 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Joe Bugni 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 HBP; Brayden Wolfenbarger sac fly, 1 rbi; Brayden Twaites 1 for 3, 1 run, 3B, 3 RBI, Ryker Fortier (1) SB, Kyler Delvo (1) SB, Jack Morrill (1) SB

Pitching

Brayden Twaites 3 IP 1 unearned run, 4 Ks, 0 BB, 1 HBP; Kyler Delvo 4 I, 5 Ks, 1 unearned run, 0 BB. Catching-Jack Morrill

EHS soccer drops second game, still scoreless

Two games into the short season, the Ellensburg High School boys soccer team is still without a goal, and is 0-2 after a 2-0 loss to Prosser Tuesday afternoon. 

The Bulldogs' next game is this Thursday against East Valley.

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.