Win-Kassidy Winter (1-0). Loss-Gabi Ledesma (0-2)
2B-Ellensburg - Maggie Bedsaul 2; Maddie Kennedy; Laney Mayer; Jami Nelson; Tess Polacek. 3B-Ellensburg - Lily Case. RBI-Ellensburg - Maddie Kennedy 3; Jami Nelson 3; Victoria Zimmerman 2; Lily Case 2; Sienna Pascoe 2; Kassidy Winter; Alexus Bosancu; Laney Mayer; Jami Nelson; Reagan Messner; Chante LeaderCharge. Hits-Ellensburg - Victoria Zimmerman 3-4; Jami Nelson 3-4; Maddie Kennedy 2-3; Maggie Bedsaul 2-3; Lily Case 1-1; Kassidy Winter 1-3; Laney Mayer 1-2; Tess Polacek 1-2; Sienna Pascoe 1-3.
Big second inning fuels EHS baseball to victory on the road
Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Ellensburg High School baseball team notched a 6-2 victory against Grandview Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (3-0) were actually outhit, 6-5, but took advantage of errors and walks to score five runs in the second inning.
Brayden Twaites had a bases clearing triple to put three runs across and pitched three hitless innings with just one unearned run to his credit. The Bulldogs' baseball team also has this weekend off before returning to action next weekend.
Full EHS stats
Cade Gibson 1 run , 1 RBI; John Beard 1 for 3, 2B; Jacob Roseberry 1 run; Ryker Fortier 1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 HBP; Jack Morrill 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Joe Bugni 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 HBP; Brayden Wolfenbarger sac fly, 1 rbi; Brayden Twaites 1 for 3, 1 run, 3B, 3 RBI, Ryker Fortier (1) SB, Kyler Delvo (1) SB, Jack Morrill (1) SB
Pitching
Brayden Twaites 3 IP 1 unearned run, 4 Ks, 0 BB, 1 HBP; Kyler Delvo 4 I, 5 Ks, 1 unearned run, 0 BB. Catching-Jack Morrill
EHS soccer drops second game, still scoreless
Two games into the short season, the Ellensburg High School boys soccer team is still without a goal, and is 0-2 after a 2-0 loss to Prosser Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs' next game is this Thursday against East Valley.