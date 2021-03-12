Prep roundup: EHS volleyball and girls soccer, Kittitas VB win convincingly

Bulldogs’ volleyball grabs a win on senior night
The Ellensburg High School volleyball team recorded its second win in a row, beating Prosser on senior night in four sets (25-18, 25-11, 20-25, 25-19) Thursday night.
Led by their seniors, the Bulldogs (7-1) ran out to huge leads in the first two sets, stumbled in the third, but came back strong to win in four sets against the Mustangs.
Senior middle blocker Alice Bennett stuffed the stat sheet, recording seven digs, five blocks, three kills, and two aces in the win. Alongside her, seniors Taylor Perez (30 digs), Haley Bainter (seven digs), Kiya Dobson (2 digs), and Kaylee Johnson (nine assists) all contributed heavily to a win.
”Those girls they deserve to have more volleyball,” head coach Jesse Stueckle said. “With what we’re able to provide, with the constraints of our state right now, they’ve worked really hard. They were all able to play tonight so I appreciate their effort tonight and the effort of the entire team. Just to stay focused and continue to grind points out.”
Outside of the seniors, sophomore Abby Harrell earned 15 kills and freshman Kacey Mayo dished 20 assists to help the Bulldogs hit .246.
For the seniors though, playing on a young team, and during a shortened season, Thursday night meant the culmination of a lot of hard work, and a lot of waiting for something they never thought would arrive.
“It’s definitely a surreal experience,” Bennett said. “It’s humbling knowing that I was able to have a senior season. I wasn’t expecting it, I don’t think any of the seniors were really expecting it. Even though it was put together on such short notice it was still a very successful, and fun, and happy senior night.”
Bennett isn’t finished, she earned a scholarship and will play collegiate volleyball at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana, but she still felt fortunate to play her final year of high school ball, even in a short season.
The Bulldogs have just a few more games left this season, with no state tournament or league tournament to play, they’ll face off against Selah on the road this Saturday in one of their final games.
EHS girls soccer stays unbeaten, Philip records second hat trick in a row
Fresh off the heels of a hat trick on Tuesday, junior Dylan Philip recorded her second in a row Thursday night en route to helping the Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team to a 3-0 win against Prosser.
Just like Tuesday, Philip got going early. She raced out ahead twice in the first 10 minutes for goals, assisted by Maddy Snow and Blake Johnson. It took her nearly 50 minutes to score again, but in the 57th minute, Philip made it three off an assist from Snow once again.
In yet another shutout effort, sophomore Vivianne Wright secured six saves for the clean sheet.
The Bulldogs (9-0-1) next match will be played on Saturday at home against Selah High School.
Kittitas volleyball improves to 7-1
The Kittitas High School volleyball squad swept yet another opponent on Thursday, bringing out the brooms in a dominant showing against county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn (25-14, 25-19, 25-19).
Led by another team effort, the Coyotes used Amelia Mohn as their distributor, with Mohn dishing out 31 assists with seven digs. Leading the team with 10 kills was Jillian Provaznik, with 10, but Courtney Coates notched seven kills of her own in a versatile attack.
The Coyotes will face off against White Swan next on Saturday.