EHS wrestling finished regular season with win

The Bulldogs defeated Quincy 36-33 on Thursday to finish the season 6-3. Districts will be at Ellensburg High School on Feb. 7-8.

Results:

106 Forfeit (EHS) vs. Forfeit (QHS)

113

Jack Eylar (EHS) won by decision over Brody Wallace (QHS) (Dec. 9-1)

120

Adiel Sandoval (QHS) won by forfeit (EHS)

126

Christian Davis (EHS) won by Forfeit (QHS)

132

Isaac Delgado (QHS) won by decision over Jacob Bacon (EHS) (Dec.7-5)

138

Francisco Ayala (EHS) won by fall over Diego Diaz (QHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)

145

Cole Weaver (EHS) won by fall over Paden Wallace (QHS) (Fall 1st Rd)

152

Oswaldo Perez (QHS) won by fall over Dale Fabion (EHS) (Fall 1st Rd)

160

Alex Bonilla (QHS) won by fall over Corgan Smith (EHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)

170

Lorenzo Gonzalez (EHS) won by fall over Kian Fox (QHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)

182

Henry Rinehart (EHS) won by decision over Mykenzi Realme (QHS) (Dec. 10-8 Rd)

195

Logan Stolen (EHS) won by fall over Sergio Cardova (QHS) (Fall 1st Rd)

220

Caleb Etye (QHS) won by Forfeit (EHS)

285

Ruben Vargas (QHS) won by fall over Joshua Wichers (EHS)

Kittitas boys fall to WWVA

The Coyotes fell to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Thursday, 59-46.

The loss drops KHS to 9-9, 6-4 in league.

Sophomore Blake Catlin led KHS with 24 points. Senior Justin Hudson added 10 and senior Jaymeson Walters had nine. Junior Cody VanDorn notched 11 rebounds.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.