EHS wrestling finished regular season with win
The Bulldogs defeated Quincy 36-33 on Thursday to finish the season 6-3. Districts will be at Ellensburg High School on Feb. 7-8.
Results:
106 Forfeit (EHS) vs. Forfeit (QHS)
113
Jack Eylar (EHS) won by decision over Brody Wallace (QHS) (Dec. 9-1)
120
Adiel Sandoval (QHS) won by forfeit (EHS)
126
Christian Davis (EHS) won by Forfeit (QHS)
132
Isaac Delgado (QHS) won by decision over Jacob Bacon (EHS) (Dec.7-5)
138
Francisco Ayala (EHS) won by fall over Diego Diaz (QHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)
145
Cole Weaver (EHS) won by fall over Paden Wallace (QHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
152
Oswaldo Perez (QHS) won by fall over Dale Fabion (EHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
160
Alex Bonilla (QHS) won by fall over Corgan Smith (EHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)
170
Lorenzo Gonzalez (EHS) won by fall over Kian Fox (QHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)
182
Henry Rinehart (EHS) won by decision over Mykenzi Realme (QHS) (Dec. 10-8 Rd)
195
Logan Stolen (EHS) won by fall over Sergio Cardova (QHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
220
Caleb Etye (QHS) won by Forfeit (EHS)
285
Ruben Vargas (QHS) won by fall over Joshua Wichers (EHS)
Kittitas boys fall to WWVA
The Coyotes fell to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Thursday, 59-46.
The loss drops KHS to 9-9, 6-4 in league.
Sophomore Blake Catlin led KHS with 24 points. Senior Justin Hudson added 10 and senior Jaymeson Walters had nine. Junior Cody VanDorn notched 11 rebounds.